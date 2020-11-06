GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County commissioners approved a plan at Tuesday's meeting to add the county as a member of the Joint Powers Telecommunications Board.
The process to include the county on the board started just about a year ago and resulted in the proposal brought forth to the commission, according to Tim Knight, the county's information technology director. Rock Springs and Green River originally entered into an joint powers fiber optics telecommunications agreement on June 22, 2001.
Knight said the telecommunication board's mission is to make sure government entities in this area have reliable fiber optic and internet connectivity between themselves. The board also works with local internet service providers to lease fiber to them to help increase their networks in order to benefit the entire county and help with such things as economic development.
Under the new agreement, the county would appoint three members to the board, one of whom would be a commissioner. The process would be the same for the Rock Springs and Green River city councils for a total of nine members. The board would be required to meet no less than once every three months.
In addition, the county would be obligated to contribute $360,000 in actual or grant funds within a 10-year period to remain on the board. Knight said he was confident that the county could find enough projects to fund through grants or otherwise. One possibility he mentioned for projects was the industrial complex development being planned out by the airport.
Knight said he thought the agreement was a good one that could be supported by all entities involved.
Commission members approved the agreement unanimously. Next, it needs to be brought before and approved by the city councils in Rock Springs and Green River. Once the cities approve, the document will go to the state attorney general's office for final approval.
Commissioner Wally Johnson expressed concern about making a decision that would affect future commissioners. John DeLeon, deputy county attorney, said that the agreement could be discontinued in the future.
