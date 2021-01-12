GREEN RIVER — During a special meeting Tuesday morning, the Sweetwater County Commission accepted an offer on a county-owned building for sale in Green River.
The property is located at 115 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River and served as a community services building. Commissioners approved the sale following an executive session at the 8:30 a.m. meeting.
Selling unused county-owned facilities is one option the commission has considered during a time of reduced revenues. The building on Flaming Gorge Way was advertised for sale in December. An offer was made, and the commission approved a counter offer after an executive session at the Jan. 5 regular meeting. The name of business planning to buy the building will be revealed once the sale is finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.