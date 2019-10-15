GREEN RIVER —Representatives from Sweetwater County municipalities and other organizations came to the Sweetwater County Commission meeting Tuesday morning to present their most recent list of proposed projects to be funded by a potential sixth cent tax.
After listening to all of the speakers, Commission Chairman Wally Johnson said the commission needs a list of all proposed sixth cent projects in a format that will allow commissioners to look at everything at once and prioritize. Gary Waldner of the Wamsutter Town Council, who was chosen to represent the sixth cent committee before the commissioners, said he would put it all together.
Entities that hope to fund projects with a specific purpose tax to be brought before voters in the 2020 general election include Rock Springs, Green River, Bairoil, Granger, Superior, Wamsutter, Sweetwater Events Complex, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, the YWCA and a group of private residents with a proposal for a multi-use facility in Rock Springs.
The total cost of proposed projects would be about $151 million, not including the $24 million requested for Sweetwater Events Complex projects.
CURRENT PROJECT PROPOSALS
Granger, $11,712,000, for eight projects. Granger Mayor Bradly McCollum said infrastructure projects are a “must,” and the town has to get funding for them from somewhere. Projects include Ham’s Fork River waterline extension, a 9.8-mile drinking water intake pipeline, backwash pond replacement due to Environmental Protection Agency/Department of Environmental Quality compliance requirements, Occupational Safety and Health Administration compliant access water tank staircase, water meter replacement, street paving, security fencing and sewer lift station and lagoon upgrades.
Bairoil, $4,353,157.98 for road and water projects. Bairoil Mayor Sue Rigano said that the town applied for a state grant to help with funding, but that it is not looking promising for the town to receive it.
Green River, $52,921,492 for infrastructure and development projects including street projects, a new wastewater treatment plant, funds to receive a grant for work on the train depot, Parks and Recreation facility renovations, and a sponsored project for the Castle Rock Hospital District. City Administrator Reed Clevenger said the entire amount is priority No. 1.
Rock Springs, $42,410,000 for infrastructure projects, three sponsored projects and one quality-of-life project. Infrastructure projects include water reclamation facility odor control/improvements, storm water detention basins on Lionkol Road, and miscellaneous sewer, water and storm water projects. One million dollars would go to gateway beautification.
Projects to be sponsored by Rock Springs include $3.36 million for Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s commercial terminal project, $3.5 million for the YWCA of Sweetwater County to build an extension to expand child care services, and $13.05 million for a multi-use facility to be built adjacent to the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.
Superior, $1,510,000 to drill a new well for public water and build sewer lagoons.
Wamsutter, $18,173,566 for water, sewer and paving projects as well as new equipment and building and expansion projects involving the fire department, an ambulance bay, a community center and park bathrooms.
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, $19,455,366 for maintenance and remodeling/expansion projects for the surgery suite, dialysis and medical imaging. Sweetwater County would sponsor the proposal.
Sweetwater Events Complex, $24,085,103 to build a new indoor arena; renovate the current indoor arena and renovate and expanding the exhibit hall. Sweetwater County would be the sponsor.
