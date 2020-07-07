GREEN RIVER — In the face of increasing COVID-19 cases and economic decline in the county, Tuesday's Sweetwater County Commission meeting included discussions about mandatory face coverings as well as county hiring and salary freezes.
A resolution was brought before commissioners that would have required face coverings for county employees during work hours as well as members of the public entering county buildings. Following a discussion about the issue, Garry A. McLean, human resources director, was directed to create a revised version of the resolution that encourages rather than requires face coverings.
During discussion, enforcement concerns were brought up. Commissioner Jeff Smith noted that there have been incidents and altercations when people have tried to enforce face mask recommendations as well as requirements. He said that although he feels that people should wear face masks, he's not sure than mandating them is the way to go.
Four people submitted comments on the issue during the county residents' concerns portion of the meeting: one in favor of requiring face coverings in county buildings and three opposed.
Representative John DeLeon told commissioners that the Sweetwater County Attorney's Office was also concerned about enforcement and the fact that the resolution goes beyond current public health orders. On behalf of County Attorney Dan Erramouspe, DeLeon was the first to recommend changing the wording of the resolution to request rather than require face coverings. He also suggested that alternatives be provided for those who prefer not to wear a face mask so that they can still accomplish their goals while social distancing.
Commissioner Wally Johnson agreed that face coverings should be recommended but not required, either for employees or members of the public.
McLean noted that when the courthouse first opened back up from its COVID-19 closure, approximately 50-70% of the people coming in to the courthouse wore their own face coverings or used ones provided by the county. During the week beginning June 29, however, the door monitoring staff recorded only 20% of people coming in on Wednesday using face coverings and 27% on Thursday.
The commission does need to provide some emphasis on mask wearing, according to Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld, saying she felt like DeLeon's recommendations provided a good balance on the issue. Schoenfeld also noted that county employees are already doing a good job of wearing masks when they are within six feet of people.
Commissioner Roy Lloyd agreed that people should not be required to wear face masks. He said some great preventative measures have already been put in place to protect people coming into the courthouse including distancing guides, drop boxes and sneeze guards.
HIRING AND SALARIES
Commissioners approved a county hiring freeze on a 3-2 vote, but voted down a resolution to freeze wage increases.
They also unanimously approved a revised motion concerning salary increases for county department heads that had been initially approved on June 23, 2020. The board's prior action was clarified in order to make the salary increases retroactive to be effective as of Nov. 1, 2019.
During the hiring freeze discussion, Schoenfeld and Lloyd said that they felt the resolution was unnecessary since the commission must already approve the hiring of any new employees. Both voted against it.
Johnson said that although what Schoenfeld said was right, the resolution makes a necessary statement. He voted yes along with Smith and Chairman Randy "Doc" Wendling.
The hiring and salary freeze resolutions both indicated that the county is facing decreased funding due to the fact that the coal, gas, oil and trona industries comprise the majority of the county's tax base and are experiencing significant economic declines. The resolutions state that COVID-19 also threatens current and future tax revenue in the county.
The proposed wage freeze would have affected all changes to current compensation levels, including step increases and grade changes. In response to a question by Schoenfeld, McClean said that the amount budgeted for step increases based on longevity is $191,240.
For that amount of money, it is not worth the effect it would have on employee morale, according to Smith.
The commission already raised the salaries of department heads, so not giving other employees the opportunity to receive longevity increases sends a wrong message, according to Lloyd. These increases were already budgeted for, he added. Schoenfeld agreed, saying that based on the feedback she received from county employees, approving the resolution would be detrimental to morale.
Wendling said county employees need to know where the commission stands when budget and economic concerns come into play, and these types of discussions are important to have. He said employees should know that commissioners have their best interests at heart.
Johnson asked how many county positions have been eliminated and how many people have been laid off over the years. Since 2011, the county has eliminated approximately 70 positions for a savings of around $15 million as of last year, McClean said. A few of those have been added back in recent years. He said there have been no layoffs during that time frame.
This commission and the ones before it have done a good job of downsizing government without laying off one individual, Johnson said.
"The money we're talking about belongs to the tax payers of Sweetwater County," Johnson said. "We have a responsibility to them in addition to our employees, to be frugal with their money. That's the reason this resolution needs to go forward."
When the time came to vote, the salary freeze resolution failed 4-1. Johnson was the one commissioner who voted yes.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Board appointments: Commissioners voted to reappoint Taylor Jones to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County board of trustees. Jackie Grubb was selected for the open position on the Southwest Counseling board.
