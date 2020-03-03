SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission approved an additional $360,000 for the city of Rock Springs’ portion of a specific purpose tax ballot initiative at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Rock Springs Councilman Keaton West, the city’s sixth cent liaison, made the request to commissioners. The Sweetwater County Commission voted on Feb. 4 to allocate $29 million to Rock Springs as its share of an $80 million sixth cent tax proposal to go before voters in November. That was a cut of about $13.4 million from the city’s revised $42 million project list.
Keaton told commissioners that Rock Springs council members decided to drop their largest sponsored project: a $13 million multiuse fieldhouse. Other sponsored projects include $3.36 million for the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s commercial terminal project and $3.5 million for the YWCA of Sweetwater County facility extension to expand child care services. In order to be able to keep those sponsored projects, Keaton said Rock Springs would need an additional $360,000.
Commissioner Jeffrey Smith expressed support for the request. Commissioner Roy Lloyd expressed concern that granting one entity more of the sixth cent pie would open the door to additional requests. He also wanted to know where the $360,000 would come from and how it would affect other entities.
Commission Chairman Randy “Doc” Wendling noted that the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County had inadvertently been granted more of the sixth cent allocation than it requested. He said thanks to West’s bookkeeping, it was brought to the commissioners’ attention that they had added an extra $600,000 to the hospital’s request in order to bring the county’s total to $25 million. Wendling said if it the extra money for Rock Springs were to come from anywhere, it would have to come from that.
Wendling said that he was supportive of trying to find that extra money for Rock Springs, and that the YWCA project is an important one.
Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld made a motion to give the city of Rock Springs the additional $360,000 as requested from the hospital’s allocation, noting that it would still put the hospital’s portion above its requested amount. Smith seconded the motion, and it passed 4-0.
BONDING
Commissioners approved a nonbinding underwriting engagement agreement between Sweetwater County and Stifel, a company offering to {span}help with a specific purpose tax ballot initiative. Its s{span}ervices include determining how to put a specific purpose tax initiative on the ballot and marketing it. Any b{span}onding costs are subject to the success of the election.{/span}{/span}{/span}
Upon agreeing to work with Stifel, Schoenfeld said the next step is to set up a workshop with Stifel and all the entities involved in a specific purpose tax initiative to discuss priorities and bonding possibilities. Once Stifel representatives meet with entities and know what the priorities are, they plan to do some research to help those involved decide how best to put the proposed projects on the ballot. The workshop will likely be toward the last part of March.
EVENTS COMPLEX
The Sweetwater Events Complex sent commissioners an email emphasizing the importance of their proposed water project before sixth cent projects could take place. At a commission workshop in December, the Events Complex requested $11 million in sixth cent funds to renovate the current indoor arena and renovate and expand the exhibit hall. That was down from the original $24 million request that included the water project and an additional indoor arena.
The amount approved for the Events Complex on Feb. 4 was $6.7 million. Schoenfeld said the Events Complex is not asking for additional sixth penny funds in their email. Wendling said the Events Complex could switch sixth penny projects around using the amount allocated. He also said it feels like the Events Complex is asking the commission to come up with other methods of funding the water project.
OTHER AGENDA ITEMS
— During the commissioner comment portion of the meeting, Lloyd, Chairman Wendling, Schoenfeld and Smith all expressed their condolences to Commissioner Wally Johnson on the death of his wife Harriet Johnson. Commissioner Johnson did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
— Chris Meats was appointed to a three-year term on the Solid Waste Disposal District No. 1 in Rock Springs on a 4-0 vote. He will replace outgoing board member Virg Bodyfelt. Commissioner Smith said Meats was highly recommended by the Solid Waste Board.
Commissioner Lloyd agreed, adding that Meats had a great resume. Lloyd thanked the other candidates for putting their names in and being willing to serve on the board. Steven O’Brien and Tammy Valdez had also submitted board applications.
— After hosting public hearings, the commission approved a budget amendment to provide the Sweetwater Events Complex with $22,981.05 in additional funding to come from general county reserves and $2,000 to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s budget from the general fund due to unanticipated capital expenditures within the department.
— The commission approved eight seasonal positions in the Facilities Parks, one seasonal laborer position in the Road and Bridge Department, and one seasonal engineering assistant position in the Engineering Department.
