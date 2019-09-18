ROCK SPRINGS — The Judicial Nominating Commission listed three nominees for the seat of Third Judicial District Judge Nena James, who is retiring effective Oct. 18.
On behalf of the Judicial Nominating Commission, Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael K. Davis, who serves as chairman, announced the three nominees are Daniel E. Erramouspe, Jason A. Petri and Suzannah Gambell Robinson. Erramouspe is the Sweetwater County attorney, Petri is the Green River municipal judge and Robinson is a former deputy county attorney.
To serve as a district judge, one must be learned in the law, be at least 28 years old, and be a U.S. citizen and Wyoming resident for the past two years.
Gov. Mark Gordon has until Sept. 25 to appoint one of these three nominees to serve as the new district judge, according to a press release.
The members of the Judicial Nominating Commission are three lawyers elected by the Wyoming State Bar: Thomas A. Thompson of Rawlins, Anna Reeves Olson of Casper and Gay Woodhouse of Cheyenne; and three non-lawyers appointed by the governor: Rosie Berger of Big Horn, Gudrid Espenscheid of Big Piney, and Paul Scherbel of Afton
