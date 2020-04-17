SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission sent a letter to Kimberlee Foster, manager of the Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs office, requesting a delay in the release of a document outlining how 3.6 million acres of public lands in southwest Wyoming will be managed in the future.
The letter, signed by Commissioner Wally Johnson, requests that the BLM postpone publishing its Draft Rock Springs Resource Management Plan until COVID-10 health restrictions are lifted.
It is important to provide in-person public workshops and meetings in order for people to be able to effectively "express and resolve their concerns regarding the Draft Rock Springs RMP," according to the letter.
"Open public dialog cannot be replaced by Zoom and computerized meeting formats," the letter states.
The Rock Springs planning area encompasses 3.6 million acres of surface land and 3.5 million acres of mineral estate in southwest Wyoming, according to the BLM website. It includes land in Sweetwater, Lincoln, Uinta, Sublette, and Fremont counties administered by the BLM and involves decisions on mineral exploration and development, renewable energy, wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation, wild horses, livestock grazing, and historic trails.
"For Sweetwater County and its residents, the Draft Rock Springs RMP is vitally important to our economy, quality of life and ability to enjoy the wide open spaces and multiple use opportunities of public lands," the commission letter states.
"Therefore, to preserve these opportunities, Sweetwater County believes that it is essential that the BLM conducts multiple in-person public workshops and meetings that allow stakeholders and residents to express their concerns."
