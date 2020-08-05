GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County Commissioners don't agree about the best approach to making a decision on a proposed project to build consolidated county public works and fire facilities along Lagoon Drive near Rock Springs.
The issue is not the project itself but the cost and timing, especially considering the likely need to use county reserve funds at a time of decreasing revenues.
Commissioners agreed in July to move ahead with the bidding process, but the vote was 3-2 at Tuesday's meeting against approving a pre-application for potential funding for the project through the USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program.
Two commissioners, Wally Johnson and Jeff Smith, have said that decisions about the project should not be made until the bidding process is complete. Commission Chairman Randy "Doc" Wendling and Commissioners Roy Lloyd and Lauren Schoenfeld, however, expressed reservations about moving forward with the process at all.
At Tuesday's meeting, Johnson made a motion to approve the pre-application for the USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program, saying it wouldn't hurt to find out whether or not the county would qualify for a loan or grant for a portion or all of the project.
Schoenfeld said that whether or not the project would qualify for the USDA program, the cost is too high right now and county staff should not be spending time on it. Lloyd said he's concerned about "continuing to spin our wheels on something that the majority may not support."
Plans for the consolidated facility project began early in 2019 before COVID-19 and other factors began negatively impacting county and state revenues. At the time, it was estimated to cost around $22 million. When commissioners approved the county's fiscal year 2020-21 budget, the proposed project was not included. Part or all of the money to build the consolidated facility would likely have to come from county reserve funds.
Since the county has already spent $1.211 million on the project, Smith said it is vitally important to finish the bidding portion of the process. That information is needed in order to make an informed decision, he added.
On Wednesday, the county accepted statements of qualification from contractors interested in the project. Full construction documents are set to be released to pre-qualifed contractors on Aug. 25.
Wendling said while he respects the idea of waiting to decide while getting more information, he questioned continuing to spend money on the bidding process. He asked Deputy County Attorney John Deleon if a vote to put the bidding process on pause would need to be in the form of an agenda item at a future meeting. DeLeon said since the bidding process had already been approved, if there is going to be a change in direction, it would be good to give notice of the proposed change. Wendling said the issue could be put on the agenda for one of the next two commission meetings.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Southwest Counseling Service received approval to submit a Coronavirus Relief Grant application for $139,897 to be considered by Wyoming’s State, Loan and Investment Board.
— Commissioners discussed the possibility of offering a voluntary separation plan to county employees who are nearing retirement age as a cost-saving measure. A draft proposal was provided to commissioners. Human Resource Director Gary McLean plans to put some documents together for board consideration at the next meeting.
— The public works department received permission to submit a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant application to the Wyoming Department of Transportation to apply magnesium chloride dust suppressant to various county roads. The grant would total $349,915.78 and require a cash match of $87,478.95 from the county.
— Treasurer Robb Slaughter and Accountant Bonnie Berry provided information on county reserves and investment policy to commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.