GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County commissioners have decided not to go forward with plans to put a sixth cent tax initiative on the November ballot. At their regular meeting Tuesday morning via Zoom, they also discussed plans for opening county buildings as COVID-19 restrictions loosen.
SIXTH CENT TAX PLANS HALTED
Commissioners all agreed that now is not the best time to proceed with the sixth cent tax proposal that municipalities and other entities have been working on since the summer of 2019. They unanimously approved a motion to put the sixth cent tax initiative on hold and readdress it at the end of the calendar year. In the meantime, municipalities can revise or update their project lists.
The issue of a sixth cent tax proposal was revisited Tuesday after it had been postponed for a month by commissioners. The city of Rock Springs announced a decision early in April to withdraw all of its projects from the tax initiative.
Municipalities that had been part of the sixth penny plans were given the opportunity to speak at the May 5 commission meeting and/or to submit comments by email.
Councilman Keaton West, Rock Springs city council liaison for the sixth cent issue, sent an email to commissioners saying that Rock Springs had not changed its stance and still thought it best to suspend the proposal for now.
Rather than put it on the ballot in November, on behalf of Rock Springs, West recommended waiting for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to “blow over.” He suggested having a special election in 2021 once businesses have had the opportunity to get back on their feet. At the present, there are a lot of concerns about the economy, unemployment and personal finances, he said.
“Timing can save the progress we’ve made,” West said.
A lot of work has been put in on the proposal, and West doesn’t want those efforts wasted.
Green River Mayor Pete Rust, on the other hand, suggested keeping options open for another month in his email to the commission. The decision could then could be made to either take up the sixth penny issue again next year or else proceed with it for November since the projects would provide an economic stimulus.
Gary Waldner, representative for Wamsutter, also sent an email to commissioners. He said that since most municipalities wanted the sixth cent tax initiative to proceed, it should.
Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld, sixth cent liaison for the commission, said the hard deadline to put a sixth penny tax initiative on November’s ballot would be the end of June.
“It takes time to educate the public and get them on board,” Commissioner Wally Johnson said. The end of June is not a sufficient amount of time to do that, he said.
OPENING COUNTY BUILDINGS
The Sweetwater Count Commission will conduct a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Monday to discuss and potentially approve a plan to move forward with opening the courthouse and other county buildings to the public.
Human Resources Director Gary McLean said based on meetings from the Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and feedback from both the county and state departments of health, organizations should have a plan in order to open up. McLean met last week with county department heads and elected officials to discuss issues and concerns.
Concerns about social distancing and safety for county employees at the courthouse were expressed since it has the most public visitors when open. Issues that need to be addressed include ways to create more barriers and manage public traffic and lines, keeping people from congregating in groups. McLean said masks will be an essential part of the plan.
Public works director Gene Legerski said planning has been going on for about three weeks, and tables have been secured for monitoring people at the doors. He said the hard part will be organizing foot traffic, but that he will have a plan by the end of the week to give to Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe for review.
Elected officials also attended the Commission meeting via Zoom to provide input about how opening the courthouse could affect their departments and offices. Several said that business has run pretty smoothly during the COVID-19 closure. Adjustments have included using drop boxes and making appointments to meet outside of the courthouse if necessary. Much county business has been able to be conducted online.
