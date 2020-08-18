GREEN RIVER — In a 3-2 vote on Tuesday morning, Sweetwater County commissioners decided to pause efforts to build consolidated county public works and fire facilities along Lagoon Drive near Rock Springs.
The project will be suspended after architect building design plans and permits are completed but before the bidding process. Design plans should be finished by Aug. 25 and bids were set to be due in September. Commissioners Lauren Schoenfeld, Roy Lloyd and Chairman Randy “Doc” Wendling voted in favor of the pause. Commissioners Wally Johnson and Jeff Smith voted no.
Plans for the consolidated facility project began early in 2019 before COVID-19 and other factors began negatively impacting county and state revenues. The project was estimated to cost around $22 million. A public works facility would combine the Road and Bridge Department, fleet maintenance and county engineering facilities. Plans also included fire facilities.
So far, the county has spent $1.211 million on the project, including approval of a $1.674 million contract with EDA Architects for design, engineering, and construction administration services on the 35,921-square-foot Lagoon Drive area. Gene Legerski, public works director, estimated the cost of bidding at $80,000.
The issue is not the project itself but the cost and timing, especially considering the possibility of having to use county reserve funds at a time of decreasing revenues.
On Tuesday, the Sweetwater County Commission discussed revisiting the possibility of alternative methods of funding for the project. At the Aug. 4 meeting, the vote was 3-2 against approving a pre-application for potential funding for the project through the USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. At its next regular meeting, the commission plans to reconsider that decision and whether or not to authorize Legerksi to look into other potential funding options for the facility, including grants and loans.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Jacob Muldowney was appointed to the Community Fine Arts Center board. He will take over the three-year term of Kay Womack.
— Commissioners approved a Coronavirus Relief Grant Agreement for the Sweetwater County COVID-19 courthouse Project. They also approved one of three options for using the grant money to renovate commission chambers to allow the resumption of in-person meetings while following COVID-19 spacing guidelines. The open room concept chosen will include an expansion of the current meeting room. The project must be completed before the end of the year to qualify for funding.
— The packet for the Aug. 18 commission meeting includes a list of the salaries for all full-time county employees and elected officials.
