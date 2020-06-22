GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County commissioners have looked to budget cuts, cash carryover and some of the county’s reserves to arrive at a balanced budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Budget decisions made will likely result in a loss of jobs at the Sweetwater Events Complex and Sweetwater County Historical Museum.
Commissioners approved the FY 2021 budget at a hearing on Thursday, June 18. Bonnie Berry, county accounting manager, summarized final figures at the beginning of the meeting conducted online via Zoom. The total shortfall between revenues and expenditures came out to be $8,824,763. After using the cash carryover from fiscal year 2019-20, projected at $5,030,181 as of June 18, 2020, the shortfall was reduced to $3,794,582. The remaining shortfall amount will be covered with money from the county’s $34,128,495 in reserve funds.
The budget passed on a 3-1 vote. Commissioner Wally Johnson was the lone “no” vote with Chairman Randall “Doc” Wendling, Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld and Commissioner Roy Lloyd voting “yes.” Commissioner Jeff Smith was not in attendance.
Significant decreases in anticipated revenue complicated budget planning this year. Revenue losses have been attributed to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things. Income from mineral valuations as well as sales tax is expected to be down considerably.
At budget workshops on May 19 and June 2, commissioners met with county department heads and representatives from all component units as well as outside agencies to address budget requests and make decisions on cuts.
Two component units said cuts required by commissioners would lead to lost jobs. The Sweetwater Events Complex said the cut to its budget would result in four employees being laid off, and the Sweetwater County Historical Museum said it would have to get rid of one position.
Prior to Thursday’s vote, a public hearing was conducted. Berry was the only person to address commissioners, and she submitted her comments via email. Berry expressed concern about employees losing their jobs due to budget decisions.
“It can be devastating to lose a job,” Berry wrote. “It can be devastating for not only the employees but also their families, their communities, and the local economy. It is disappointing that the board of county commissioners values objects over people.”
At the final budget workshop on June 16, commissioners addressed the issue of a potential loss of jobs at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Johnson said that the Events Complex was staffed in anticipation of events coming in this summer, and that most of the events have been canceled due to COVID-19.
“I don’t see how they can justify the fact that they need those four people,” Johnson said. “If they’re not going to need those people, they need to be laid off. I hate to sound so hard, but that’s the way the world works today.”
Lloyd replied that he could see Johnson’s point, but that hopefully events will begin rolling in again, and that the Events Complex will be prepared to move forward with them.
Johnson suggested the possibility of a furlough, similar to what some of the trona facilities are doing now. He said perhaps the Events Complex could furlough the employees and then bring them back when business returns.
Wendling predicted that cuts next year will have to be even deeper.
LAGOON DRIVE FACILITY
A major expenditure that was left out of the budget was $12 million toward the costs of construction of a consolidated public works and fire facility on Lagoon Drive near Rock Springs. The total cost has been estimated to be about $22 million. At the June 16 workshop, Schoenfeld suggested removing the $12 million from the budget since commissioners only had a projected amount with no final numbers yet. After some discussion, Wendling directed Berry to remove the $12 million, saying it could be addressed later through a budget amendment.
Gene Legerski, public works director, said that a $1.674 million budget amendment was previously approved by commissioners for project planning costs. The problem is that construction season and budget season don’t coincide, he said. That money was not all spent during FY 2020, so Legerski said $651,220 of the budget amendment amount needs to be rolled into FY2021 to cover construction documents and bidding. Commissioners agreed with that plan.
AMBULANCE
Ambulance service subsidies were a late addition to the Sweetwater County budget for FY 2021. At the end of the regular commission meeting on June 16, subsidies were approved for both Sweetwater Medics and Castle Rock ambulance services. In light of expiring contracts, commissioners unanimously approved a subsidy for Castle Rock up to a maximum of $348,000 for FY 2021 to be paid monthly and a subsidy for Sweetwater Medics for $77,632 per month.
