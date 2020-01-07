SWEETWATER COUNTY — Randall “Doc” Wendling will serve as the new chairman of the Sweetwater County Commission for 2020.
He replaces Wally Johnson as chairman and was selected in a 4-1 vote Tuesday morning at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. It was the first order of business as the commission kicked off a new year of regular meetings.
In discussion prior to the vote, Commissioners Roy Lloyd, Jeffrey Smith and Lauren Schoenfeld said they were not interested in the position. Johnson noted that the commission has a lot on its plate in the coming year with the sixth cent tax and other issues, and said that he would like to continue to serve as chairman. He also expressed the opinion that that the position should have a two-year tenure. Wendling said that if the commission so desired it, he would be willing and want to serve as chairman.
“Well, we have heard the campaign,” Johnson said. “It’s decision time.”
Smith made a motion for Johnson to continue as commission chairman. After asking for a second and receiving an extended silence, Johnson said he would let the motion die for lack of a second. Lloyd then made a motion to appoint Wendling as chairman. Schoenfeld seconded the motion, and it passed 4-1. Johnson was the lone “no” vote.
Following his selection, Wendling said he hopes to live up to commission expectations as chairman. He also looks forward to counting on Johnson as a mentor. Johnson is starting his 10th year on the commission.
OTHER BUSINESS
— During the commissioner comment/report portion of the meeting, Lloyd said it it time to make decisions and move forward on the sixth penny tax proposal. He had recently discussed the topic at length with Reid West, the former commissioner who has been a lead in previous tax initiatives.
Schoenfeld said she intends to have the issue on the agenda at the next meeting. She said the commission needs to focus on the final number agreed upon and decide how to break that down between the entities involved.
— The Green River Star was named the commission’s designated newspaper for legals in 2020.
— For the second meeting in a row, a Realtor came forward during the county resident concerns portion of the meeting in reference to fees charged for the county’s new iDoc Market system. The fee is for data-based access to iDoc Market from a home or business office for the viewing and printing of documents.
Jannel Fossen asked commissioners if having the fee restricts access to public documents. Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe said that legal action is being taken on the issue, so he recommended that any statements regarding the issue come through legal counsel. He noted the records themselves are still free and that people can come in to the courthouse and access them.
— Commissioners filled out and read aloud conflict of interest disclosure forms listing the banks and other entities where they have held accounts in which Sweetwater County has previously invested or may invest public funds in the future. The forms are filled out annually.
— Bonnie Berry, county accounting manager, said it is time to consider extending the contract with the firm that has conducted the county’s audit for many years: McGee, Hearne and Paiz of Cheyenne. Berry wanted the commissioner’s input as to the desired length of time for a new contract to be included in an extension request letter. Commissioners agreed on a three-year time length.
