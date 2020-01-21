GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County commissioners voted 3-2 to cap a sixth cent tax ballot initiative at $80 million, more than $100 million less than the amount hoped for by county entities.
At a workshop in December, representatives from Sweetwater County municipalities and other organizations brought forth their specific purpose tax proposals, and the total came out to more than $182 million.
At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners decided to approve a cap with details on distribution to be acted on later. Commissioner Wally Johnson made a motion to set the total at $80 million, and it received a second from Commissioner Roy Lloyd.
Commissioner Jeffrey Smith had earlier expressed support for $100 million and asked about the reasoning for $80 million. Lloyd said he thinks that $80 million has a greater chance of passing. He also likes the fact that having the tax for a shorter amount of time would give greater flexibility, so that the county could come back again in three or four years when it’s done and consider new needs. He said it’s hard to forecast what the most important things are going to be in five years when you’re tied into a tax for a longer period of time than that.
Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld noted that the $80 million doesn’t include costs for bonding, something the commissioners will consider at a future meeting. The vote was 3-2 for the $80 million cap on a sixth cent tax initiative to be brought before voters at the 2020 general election. Smith voted against the amount, along with Commission Chairman Randy “Doc” Wendling, who said he would have liked to see a little more.
Although the commission didn’t act on how to split the $80 million between entities, members did discuss it. Lloyd brought forth a proposal that would split the total between entities based mainly on population, with the smaller towns receiving a slightly higher percentage due to the fact that they have a harder time raising sales tax revenue.
Sweetwater County Treasurer Robb Slaughter suggested the possibility of putting some of the proposed projects as separate ballot initiatives such as one for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, one for the Sweetwater Events Complex, one for infrastructure projects and one for quality-of-life projects. He said the county’s biggest responsibility is to package them in a way to let the entities go out and market them for the greatest possibility of success.
Some of those who spoke, including Slaughter and Schoenfeld, supported deciding amounts for each municipality and then letting them choose the projects to spend it on. Johnson said there needs to be a major consideration for those projects that benefit the entire county. He said the county’s top priority is the hospital, followed by the Events Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.