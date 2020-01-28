ROCK SPRINGS -- The last week was extra busy at Rock Springs High School. In addition to the everyday activities of classes, clubs and occasional games, there were conflicting reports of clashes over political opinions, threats of violence, questions about student searches, and talk of bringing guns to school. As details come to the surface, students, parents, administrators and the public continue to debate issues such as freedom of speech, school safety and self-expression.
According to a press release Sweetwater County School District No. 1 posted Monday, the series of events started Wednesday as part of Tiger Tots, a student-run preschool program. High school students created a preschool-centered bulletin board related to the month of February. To celebrate President's Day, one of the bulletin boards was titled "Trump 2020." Students who support Donald Trump took it upon themselves to sign the poster. Some students included derogatory and racist comments, which resulted in students yelling at other students and threats of physical violence, according to the district.
“There were a number of students negatively affected by these comments and actions. A set of students ripped the Trump poster down to stop the activity. In follow-up interviews, students explained that they were distressed because of the racial content of the conversations,” the release stated.
Later that evening, the administration was made aware of student organized activities being planned for the next day to show support for President Trump.
STUDENT AND STAFF GIVE VIEWS ON FLAG RALLY
Zach Berry, a senior at Rock Springs High School, shared details with the Rocket Miner about the rally that followed on Thursday.
“While returning from lunch, I witnessed several high school students in the parking lot displaying U.S. and Trump 2020 flags from their vehicles. As the vehicles were entering the parking lot, school officials were stopping the students and instructing them to remove the flags or they would be confiscated. Another student was told that the flags were not school appropriate and disruptive,” Berry said.
“It is my understanding that these students chose to fly the flags in response to another student’s class project being destroyed in one of the hallways. Although I was not a participant in this demonstration, I felt that the community should be aware of what was happening. I decided to share a post on Facebook asking the school why they were unwilling to allow the students to express their patriotism and support. The post has now garnered much more attention than I ever intended, but I hope that the resulting discussion will lead to a better understanding and respect for each other and of our differing points of view.”
According to the school district statement, “The activities in and of themselves were not the concern. Students planned to wear their Trump gear and bring Trump flags. Administration became concerned when additional information came forth that some students recommended bringing guns to school.
“The priority of the School District is student safety and the decision was made that the student planned gathering in the gym would not be allowed. Students respectfully took the signs outside and stood in support of President Trump. These activities were not broken up by the School District and no students were disciplined for these activities.”
On Thursday, Superintendent Kelly McGovern said, “There were a group of students that had flags in the back of a vehicle today. They were not asked to remove them. However, there were other discipline concerns the administration addressed which were unrelated to any freedom of speech concern.”
The superintendent directed the Rocket Miner to a public Facebook post where a student and his father discussed why the student was suspended. In it, the father posted, “Let’s be clear. The suspension and court date aren’t because of the flags.” The student admits he had a beer can in the back of his truck but added they only searched the vehicle because of the flags as the authorities wanted a reason to suspend him. The father then said the search occurred because Kum & Go store reported to the school that kids were allegedly drinking at the store lot.
According to the information released by the district, around lunchtime Thursday, Rock Springs High School received a phone call regarding alleged activities that occurred off campus. Acting on those reports, vehicles were searched upon arriving back at school.
“Any discipline that occurred with any students was in regard to violations of policy and law, not the flags, support of Trump, shirts, or related activities. There were a few students that were encouraged to put the flags in their vehicles to prevent the potential for vandalism of the vehicles and flags,” the release stated.
The district said students who want to stand up for their beliefs and engage in civil discourse are admirable.
“However, even with the best of intentions, there are unintended consequences that can occur and the school district will always take precautions to protect its students. SW#1 wants to be clear that not all students engaged in these activities were involved with or even aware that others threatened to or did break laws and/or rules,” the release said.
“The district appreciates the parents that have called and inquired about information that has been given to them. There are many parents coming to the school to watch video surveillance with their child, as the information they were given and the video evidence are contradictory. We recognize that there are always multiple sides to every story and it is essential that all sides are heard and investigated so that the truth can be discovered.”
BASKETBALL GAME TAUNTS
In a separate incident, it was reported students allegedly directed homophobic slurs toward male cheerleaders at Friday’s home basketball game.
“This information was reported to the administrators at the end of the game, and the individuals involved were not identified at this time. The district appreciates those individuals that have come forth since the game to identify alleged students involved. The incident will be taken seriously and investigations are underway. The district always takes such reports seriously, but is bound by confidentiality laws and therefore cannot release information of an investigation, consequences imposed on students, or any other confidential information,” the release stated. “It is unfortunate that this does leave stories incomplete to many individuals, leaving room for assumptions that nothing is done about complaints. We can assure readers the district does not promote or condone this type of behavior and will take the necessary actions and steps to resolve this incident. The district wants all students to feel welcomed and safe at the school.”
STUDENT SEARCH
Questions have also arisen about another student search.
“It has come to the district's attention that there is concern of a search that took place at RSHS,” the district press release stated. “The district will not comment on these allegations and issues in order to protect all parties involved. However, complainants, witnesses, and any other individuals involved will be interviewed. The alleged incident will be fully investigated and proper steps taken in conclusion of the investigation. Law enforcement is always involved in any type of allegations of this nature. The District follows policy file JFG: interviews, interrogations, searches, and law enforcement relations. If an individual feels there has been a violation to this policy a complaint can be made to the school district.”
In a comment posted on Facebook, a mother of a student alleges that her daughter was searched by a male vice principal and female teacher. She was told they closed the door, and the vice principal turned around and blocked the window while the student was allegedly asked to lift her shirt up to the shoulders while looking for a flask. The mother said she wasn’t called about or notified of the search until her daughter called her afterward.
PROCEDURES AND POLICY
Superintendent McGovern said RSHS Prinicpal Annie Fletcher made an announcement Thursday morning to the student body reinforcing respect for other differences and viewpoints.
The press release said, “The district recognizes the community's preference for communicating on social media and would like to stress that not all information is available or always accurate with this platform. SW#1 encourages individuals to call and place a complaint, express concerns, or ask questions within the district in order for any necessary investigations to occur and to ensure the district is aware. When any individual expresses any of these on social media, it is not guaranteed to come to the attention of the appropriate officials to act, but it also puts victims and the accused at risk with potential assumptions and misinformation. Oftentimes an individual may still disagree after speaking with the district, however, there is an opportunity for clarification, discovery of facts, and opportunity for questions to be answered and clarified.
“Please ask questions and report concerns to your students' teachers, school counselors, or building and district administrators. Reporting, investigating, and confronting each allegation is necessary and a priority of the district. With any reporting option, please remember to include enough information for the school to adequately investigate your concern. Please ask thorough questions from your student to gather facts and the whole story as investigations are taken seriously and take intensive time to complete. District policies, aligned to law, govern the process for investigations and consequences for substantiated incidents.
“School safety, student expression, and diverse citizenship are issues on the minds of parents, students, educators, community members, and law enforcement. Most would agree, a culture of safety, assurance, and strong communication between home and school provides opportunities for students to learn on a safe campus. The outcome is for all students to be connected to the school, feel safe, and behave in a responsible and respectful manner each and every day. We recognize all students have differing needs, beliefs, and experiences. The goal is to set students up for success in acknowledging other viewpoints in a safe environment. The district does not promote or support any given political platform but rather we respect diversity and choice so that students, with discussion and guidance from their parents and guardians, can form their own ideas.”
In response to a question about district policy,” Superintendent McGovern said, “The School Board recognizes that, within certain limits, each student’s mode of dress and grooming is a manifestation of personal style and individual preference. The Board will not interfere with the ability of students and their parents to make decisions regarding their appearance except when their choices affect the educational program of the schools or the health and safety of the student or others (District Policy JFCA).”
Carol Jelaco, chairwoman of the school board, said, “I’m a staunch believer in our First Amendment rights of free speech. Support or opposition to political candidates or causes has been ruled as the exercise of one’s right of free speech. Policy JFCA states, ‘The School Board recognizes that, within certain limits, each students mode of dress and grooming is a manifestation of personal style and individual preference.’ It further states, ‘District personnel have the responsibility of protecting the health and safety of pupils and maintaining proper and appropriate conditions conducive to learning.’”
She also quoted policy that states, “A student’s dress or grooming shall not materially interfere with school work, create disorder, or disrupt the educational program.”
In addition, Jelaco said, “Lastly, we should all recognize the limits. The case most often cited is there would be consequences when an individual calls out ‘fire’ in a crowded theater or other venue.”
“This specific situation was not about free speech at all! It was about the safety of our students!” Jelaco said.
Trustee Max Mickelson also responded to questions from the Rocket Miner.
“I appreciate your reaching out to me,” Mickelson told the newspaper. “I have many personal opinions on your questions as I am certain you do too. They don't have bearing here as student conduct is directed by policy. I will share I strongly support students' right to free speech on the second Monday of every month, beginning at 6 p.m., in the board room of our Central Administration Building and would welcome their expression in that venue.”
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 10 at 3600 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs.
