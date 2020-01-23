GREEN RIVER — Two of three Sweetwater County School District No. 2 superintendent candidates visited Green River on Jan. 21-22. They took turns touring schools and the community, meeting with staff and administration, and answering questions at public forums and formal interviews.
Teresa Chaulk was the first to visit on Tuesday. She is currently superintendent of schools for Lincoln County School District No. 1 in Kemmerer. She has served in that position since 2007.
During the community forum Tuesday evening, Chaulk discussed building a culture of trust through communication and transparency.
“You’re only as good as your word,” she said.
When asked about keys to motivation, Chaulk said it starts at the district level with an energized and positive attitude. Positivity is contagious, she said. Chaulk also noted it is important to set expectations and engage and challenge students.
“Students will do what you expect, and so will staff.”
Joel K. Dvorak visited Green River on Wednesday. He is a teaching professor and director of the Wyoming Center for Educational Leadership at the University of Wyoming. He also serves as a consultant with the Wyoming Department of Education in Cheyenne. Dvorak was superintendent of schools in Natrona County School District No. 1 in Casper from 2003-2013.
Dvorak also discussed transparency and communication at his community forum. He said without both, people tend to think the worst. Dvorak also stressed trustworthy organizational behaviors, and talked about community involvement ideas such as social media and weekly radio broadcasts.
In order to get students connected to 21st century skills in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), Dvorak said it is important to build the capacity in adults to build it in students. It can be hard to get good STEM teachers, so districts need to find and grow that talent.
When asked about chain of command vs. an open door policy, Dvorak said he prefers to think of it as chain of communication. He said an issue only needs to go up the chain if it can’t be resolved at the initial level. He also said that he doesn’t like surprises and would like to be informed about issues if the potential is there for them to come before the board or the superintendent.
Both Chaulk and Dvorak discussed the importance of helping students on a career path in high school.
The final candidate, Craig Barringer, will come to Green River on Tuesday, Jan. 28. His community forum will be at 6 p.m. that day at the Central Administration Building board room. Community members may be able to ask the candidate questions if time allows, and may also share feedback about the candidate through a form available at the forum.
Resumes for all three applicants can be viewed at www.swcsd2.org. After all interviews are finalized, a decision is expected to be made early in February.
