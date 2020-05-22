ROCK SPRINGS — Portions of the Rock Spring belt route will be closed to traffic after Memorial Day while Wyoming Department of Transportation construction takes place.
WYDOT, along with contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, will be closing sections of WYO 376, the Rock Springs south side belt route, to perform isolated concrete repairs as part of a larger district-wide contract beginning after Memorial Day, May 26. The work will be split up into two phases.
As part of phase one, the belt route will be closed from the Blair Ave. intersection to Walnut Street. The closure is estimated to last roughly two to three weeks. Crews will then move on to phase two, where the belt route will be closed from the James Drive intersection to Prairie Avenue. Phase two should also last roughly two to three weeks.
WYDOT encourages local drivers to plan accordingly and search alternative routes to their destinations in these areas.
All work schedules are subject to change. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, visit wyoroad.info.
For a closer look at the two phases, see the story at rocketminer.com.
