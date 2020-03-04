ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency recognized Connie Jensen as the Volunteer of the Month for February.
Jensen was a member of the Main Street/URA’s Organizational Committee. She has been involved in many events including the Rods and Rails Car Show, Blues and Brews, Main Street murder mystery theater, and Halloween Stroll, and helped build parade floats.
Locals will recognize Jensen from volunteering at other places in downtown such as Broadway Bargains secondhand store and the Broadway Theater.
Soon, she’ll be volunteering for the Children’s Discovery Center at Rock Springs Library.
Jensen was born in Rock Springs but she grew up in Superior. After she graduated from Superior High School, she attended Westminster College in Salt Lake City.
She worked for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for 25 years. She is married to Rennard, and they have two children, Julie and her husband, Dave Wilson, and Jack and his wife, Suzanne Jensen. They are the proud grandparents of four grandchildren, Brynn Wilson, Amber Wilson, Ashley Jensen and John Jensen.
Connie Jensen said, “It feels good volunteering. You not only help yourself feel good, but you also will be doing well by helping others.”
She added, “It’s a very good way to meet other volunteers and community members.”
