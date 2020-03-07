SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department continued its mission of conserving wildlife and serving people through a busy year in which the organization made some changes and focused on a few specific local resources and programs.
WATERCRAFT INSPECTIONS FOR AQUATIC INVASIVE SPECIES
The WGFD is working to keep zebra and quagga mussels from getting into Wyoming waters. These destructive mussels often come from surrounding states, so WGFD game wardens and aquatic invasive species (AIS) technicians conduct mandatory watercraft inspections on vehicles with watercraft traveling into Wyoming.
“Wyoming state law requires that all watercraft, which includes kayaks and canoes, must stop at all open AIS check stations encountered,” according to Jessica Warner, Game and Fish Evanston AIS specialist. “Fines for driving by an open check station are high.”
The Wyoming Game and Fish AIS check station at the Evanston Port of Entry is the busiest check station in Wyoming, especially during summer holidays. To handle the holiday rush, the department pulls in additional inspectors from across the state. Department employees inspected 850 watercraft during July 3-5, 2019. Of these 850 inspections, 129 were watercraft coming from states or waters known to be infested with zebra or quagga mussels.
These watercraft pose a serious threat and are subjected to a very thorough “high-risk inspection” to determine if they require decontamination with very hot water to kill any mussels that may be lurking in ballast tanks or elsewhere on the vessel. Inspectors decontaminated 51 such watercraft during the holiday. Although routine inspections generally take less than five minutes, high-risk inspections and decontaminations can take a significant amount of time — an hour or longer.
Watercraft owners can avoid extra time at check stations by taking care of their boats beforehand. Game and Fish Green River Regional AIS Specialist Wes Gordon explains: “Our best line of defense is to help boaters learn how to clean, drain and dry their boats after every trip on the water. If boaters will take those simple steps, we can protect Wyoming’s waters. We’re happy to see more and more boaters every year with boats that are clean and dry, but we have a long way to go.”
In the fight against AIS, the WGFD also provides public training for any individuals or business owners who would like to become certified to inspect their own watercraft for aquatic invasive species or to provide an examination service to their customers. The training includes information on basic biology, impacts, transport vectors and distribution of AIS, as well as classroom instruction, a question and answer session, and a hands-on watercraft inspection exercise. The WGFD conducted nine of these training courses in 2019 in towns across the state of Wyoming and one in Nebraska.
FISHING CONTESTS FOR AQUATIC PREDATORS
The WGFD continues to work on fish management, leading to increased opportunities for anglers. In an effort to target other invasive species that have been illegally introduced into Wyoming waters — including burbot, walleye, perch and ling—the WGFD hosts fishing derbies and offers anglers a higher limit on those species.
Burbot in the Green River Basin behave like an invasive species. Area fisheries biologists are concerned with burbot as they compete with sport fish for food and are a voracious predator. The WGFD also can no longer stock reservoirs with certain fish species like it used to because the Burbot will just eat them. Currently, the best option for reducing burbot numbers is angler harvest. Anglers are encouraged to do their part for the sport fisheries by removing as many burbot as possible from local waters. Every burbot removed is a savings in sport fish.
Unlike burbot, lake trout in Flaming Gorge Reservoir are a valued sportfish, but the numbers of small lake trout, those less than 25 inches, have been slowly increasing for decades.
“Flaming Gorge Reservoir is experiencing its highest densities of small lake trout, those less than 28 inches in total length, on record,” Game and Fish Green River Fisheries Biologist John Walrath said. “So far, we know that lake trout are currently growing at half the rate as they were in the 80s and early 90s. For those lake trout under 28 inches, this means there are twice the number of mouths to feed. The addition of mouths can put strain on prey populations. The main prey for lake trout in the Gorge is kokanee salmon, a prized sport fish for many anglers. In order to reduce impacts on other sport fisheries in Flaming Gorge Reservoir, we are encouraging anglers to harvest small lake trout, especially those less than 25 inches.”
WGFD ice fishing contests and fishing derbies — such as the Burbot Bash, Buckboard “Pup”ulation Control Contest and La Barge Ding the Ling — are meant to draw attention to the abundance of the species being targeted and encourage anglers to harvest more.
ILLEGAL PET INTRODUCTIONS
Another challenge the WGFD faced in the past year was people dumping their pets, particularly turtles, into Green River waters.
In 2019, fisheries managers with the WGFD had to deal with illegally planted Western painted turtles in a pond at Stratton Myers Park.
“Western painted turtles do not belong in Green River,” Game and Fish Green River Fisheries Supervisor Robert Keith said. “So far, we have trapped and removed three of the turtles and we believe there might be more. Western painted turtles are not native to this side of the state; in fact no turtles are native west of the continental divide. While this might not sound like a big deal to some, we do not know what kinds of ecological problems this species might cause to the existing aquatic wildlife using the pond, including the fish that we stock in the pond. Pets can cause harmful impacts to native species when owners let them loose. They can also cause problems for their neighbors. It is illegal to dump your pets into Wyoming waters and it is also cruel.”
Keith said the three turtles were adopted by caring residents. However, they will never be able to be released back into their natural habitat because it is unknown if they are carrying any diseases that will impact other wildlife sharing that habitat.
The WGFD asks people to never release a plant or animal into the wild. The department uses the acronym C.A.R.E. — Contact, Act responsibly, Research, Euthanize — to teach people how to respond if they want to get rid of their pets or aquarium plants.
EDUCATION WORKSHOPS
The WGFD partners with area educators to provide nature education workshops. These workshops allow students to learn about their natural environments while also allowing educators to earn Professional Teaching Standards Board certification credits needed to keep their certification.
In 2019, facilitators with Wyoming Project Learning Tree (PLT) and Wyoming Project WILD teamed up to offer a workshop offering instruction in curricula for both K-12 formal and nonformal educators. The workshop was the second nature education workshop offered in Sweetwater County, made possible by grants from the Southwest Muley Fanatics and Exxon Mobil.
The free, fun, hands-on workshop was held at Western Wyoming Community College and included five curriculum guides, activity materials, and snacks.
“This is a top-notch workshop, providing opportunities for professional development for educators, plus the opportunity to gain so many meaningful activities about trees and wildlife that will help their students learn how to hone in on important skills, like science, technology, engineering and math (STEM),” said Lucy Wold, WGFD information and education specialist for the Green River Region.
STOP POACHING PROGRAM
Poaching will never go away, but the WGFD is continuing its efforts to fight back through the Stop Poaching Program, which offers a tip line that people can use to report a violation.
The Stop Poaching Program works because people truly care about Wyoming's wildlife resources. Each year, hundreds of animals are taken illegally in Wyoming, and without tips from concerned members of the public, many of these crimes would go undetected. Game wardens follow up on all information received through the Stop Poaching Program and in many cases these tips lead to successful prosecutions of violators. Tips can be submitted by phone, text or online and reporters can choose to remain anonymous. Individuals submitting information leading to a conviction can be eligible for a reward through the Wyoming Wildlife Protector's Association.
The public is the WGFD’s eyes and ears when trying to solve poaching cases.
ONLINE HUNT PLANNER
From the alpines of the Bighorn and Wind River mountains, the foothills of the Shirley Basin, the plains of the east and the fabled Red Desert of the southwest, Wyoming offers an abundance of hunting experiences and opportunity. The WGFD works to help you get your license and get outdoors. With a few simple steps, you can be on your way to making an informed decision and enjoying the hunt of a lifetime.
The WGFD online Hunt Planner is an excellent resource for all Wyoming hunters, and several improvements have been made to the popular online resource. It can be accessed at wgfd.wyo.gov/hunting/hunt-planner.
