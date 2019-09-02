ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will consider contracts and potential job changes at its next meeting. The council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rock Springs City Hall.
Items on the agenda include $49,125.40 contract with R&D Sweeping and Asphalt Maintenance LC for the 2019 crack seal project and a $34,348 personal services contract with Emergency Services Consulting International to develop a fire department master plan for the Rock Springs Fire Department. Under the proposal, ESCI will develop a work plan to gain a comprehensive understanding of the RSFD's background, goals and expectations; collect stakeholder input; evaluate current conditions; review capital assets and capital improvement programs; review service delivery and performance; assess future demand; and provide strategies to meet future expectations.
The Department of Engineering/Operations and Public Services has asked to fill a vacant water system operator position. The operator is expected to perform entry-level duties involved in the maintenance, repair, installation and construction of distribution pipeline systems.
There are also resolutions to revise the pay of the city planner and revise the duties of the planning technician, which will have the new title of senior administrative planning technician.
OTHER BUSINESS
-- Nominations for the Board of Adjustment include Ronee Warne staring a second term and Jim Blazovich beginning his first term as an alternate member.
-- There will be a public hearing and a vote on an application for a new bar AND grill liquor license by AB Rock Springs WY LLC, doing business as Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar at 2491 Foothill Blvd.
- To receive $18,063 for emergency portable radio equipment, the city must approve an Interlocal Agreement Justice Assistance Grant with Sweetwater County. This is part of a continuing project to combine communication capabilities for all of Sweetwater County
-- The Rock Springs Police Department is looking to bid six replacement vehicles.
-- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has asked to close South Main Street for the ARTember Art Fairfrom 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14.
-- There will be presentations from Rock Springs Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Paulson, Eva Wasseen and Kelly Sugihara of the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center talking about Paint the Town Pink and Ladies’ Night Out Event for Breast Cancer Awareness, and Eugene Joyce of Wyoming Horse Racing.
-- Rock Springs Housing Authority has asked for permission to bid fire and extended coverage and boiler insurance coverage for the Housing Authority’s public housing apartments and buildings.
-- The Department of Engineering/Operations and Public Services is seeking council approval to bid the 2020 concrete replacement phase one project.
