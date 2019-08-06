ROCK SPRINGS — A Sunday afternoon fire in Rock Springs was quickly contained, though the cause is still undetermined.
The Rock Springs Fire Department and Rock Springs Police Department responded to a fire in the area of Converse Court at 1:27 p.m. Sunday Aug. 4. The Rock Springs Fire Department mobilized with three apparatus and nine personnel.
Based on information from central dispatch, while en route Engine 2 requested additional support from mutual aid through Sweetwater County Fire Department to assist with fire attack and suppression. Sweetwater County Fire Department responded with two wildland engines.
The fire was located in the vacant area behind Converse Court. It was burning grass and sage, extending into trees in the fire area. On scene size-up indicated aggressive fire behavior and flame lengths up to 40 feet. Battalion Chief Ron Gatti, the incident commander, initiated structure protection and directed additional resources to attack and suppress the vegetation fire. Due to the fire, power lines in the area of the fire were impacted. Rocky Mountain Power disconnected power to the downed lines, which were on the ground and sparking.
The fire was declared controlled at 1:57 p.m. and mop-up of hot spots continued until all were extinguished. At this time, the fire cause of the fire remains undetermined, according to a press release. There was damage to some fencing in the area. However, no structures were lost or damaged from the fire.
Rock Springs Fire Department reminds everyone that the warm summer weather has resulted in very dry vegetation and high fire danger. It encourages residents to use extreme caution with fire and other sources of ignition.
