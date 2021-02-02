GREEN RIVER — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweetwater County has received close to $2 million in coronavirus relief fund awards, according to Grants Manager Krisena Marchal.
At Tuesday's regular meeting, the commission approved eleven grant agreements for coronavirus relief awarded by the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) to the county and organizations it sponsored. Those funds were part of the $1.25 billion Wyoming received in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money.
Marchal told commissioners that Sweetwater County was allocated just over $6 million, but could not come up with that amount of allowable expenses.
The county received a total of 13 separate awards. Some of the grant agreements were signed outside of regular commission meetings due to time constraints imposed on the state level. In a few cases, the county only had four days to sign and submit an agreement. Deputy County Attorney John Deleon was included in this process, Marchal said.
Under CARES Act requirements, all relief funds had to be spent by Dec. 30, 2020 on eligible expenditures incurred by that date. In addition, SLIB rules required requests for reimbursement to be submitted by Dec. 15, 2020.
Since an extension was approved in December, Marchal encouraged commissioners to lobby the state legislature to re-allocate some of that $6 million the original allocation back to Sweetwater County. She reiterated that funds could only go to expenses necessary due to the COVID-19 emergency. The definition of eligible funds includes actions taken or that needed to be taken to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
All eleven of the ratification agreements and sub-grant agreements brought before commissioners Tuesday morning were unanimously approved. Most of the agreements were for grant applications approved by the commission on Oct. 20, 2020.
They include:
— The county sponsored two applications for the Sweetwater Events Complex totaling $87,921. One award of $19,694 was for the purchase of technical equipment such as smart screens, cameras and projectors in order to conduct virtual tours and events, and to reduce exposure to the coronavirus. A $68,227 grant was approved for laptops, personal protective equipment, signage equipment, barricades and room dividers. Another request for ipads, booking software, ticket booths, flooring and furniture was not approved. Equipment purchased has been reimbursed and is currently being used, according to Marchal.
— The Sweetwater County Facilities Department was awarded $29,016 for personal protective equipment to be used in county buildings and for a potential funding shortfall on commission meeting room renovation to accommodate social distancing.
The $26,026 requested to cover a possible shortfall in commission chamber renovation funds was forfeited since it was not needed. In August of 2020, the county was awarded $240,085 in coronavirus relief grant funding that included funds for renovation of the commission meeting room at an estimated cost of $172,786. Commissioners began meeting in the new space in January. The $3,000 used for PPE has been reimbursed.
— The Sweetwater County Land Use Department was awarded $4,800 for the purchase of one laptop in addition to video conferencing equipment in order to be able to carry out its responsibilities virtually.
— The county sponsored a Southwest Counseling Service project that was awarded $161,524 in grant funding for telehealth equipment, group home equipment, disinfectants, partitions and social distancing signage. The SLIB did not approve HVAC upgrades and other group home equipment in the amount of $242,791.
— The Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court’s office was awarded $28,548 for video conferencing equipment, personal protective equipment, upgrades to the courtrooms, and increased operational costs because of mandatory extra jurors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
— The Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office was awarded $22,315 for laptops and technology in order to carry out legal responsibilities virtually. All expenditures have been reimbursed.
— The county sponsored an application for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The hospital was awarded $342,928 for technology equipment, a ventilator purchase and upgrades, a temperature kiosk and medical testing equipment. A funding request for laptops was not approved by the SLIB.
— Sweetwater County sponsored an application for the Southwest Wyoming Regional airport that was awarded $140,163 for personal protective equipment, cleaning equipment and services and technology equipment for virtual work and meetings. A request for HVAC improvements and furniture was not approved.
— Sweetwater County was awarded $4,741,604 in Coronavirus Relief Grant funding for an application originally approved by the commission on Nov. 17, 2020. The project was awarded in full and covered the cost of a number of COVID-related items including county payroll, sanitization equipment, laptops and technology for eSignatures. Reimbursement is pending. Southwest Counseling submitted payroll expenses as part of the project. Out of that $4.7 million, Marchal said reimbursement was submitted for less than $500,000.
— Sweetwater County was awarded $104,722 to cover payroll expenses for 13 county employees who worked on the Sweetwater County Incident Command Team in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Commissioners approved Sweetwater County’s 2020 fiscal year audit report. It would have been brought forth for approval in December, but auditors were waiting on federal guidance for CARES Act funding. The county received a clean audit, according to Amber Nuse of the McGee, Hearne and Paiz accounting firm.
For primary government, Sweetwater County’s net position at the close of the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020 was $119,090,614. The county’s governmental funds reported combined ending balances of $53,251,872, a decrease of $1,602,744 from the prior year.
— Devon Brubaker, director of Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, told commissioners that by presidential executive order, masks are now required on all airport property. The airport can be fined $10,000 for each occurrence for not enforcing the order. Brubaker was on the meeting agenda for approval of a Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program Entitlement Transfer Agreement. It was approved.
— During county residents' concerns, Madhu Anderson asked the commission to help end the Wyoming Best of the Best coyote hunting contest. She called the annual event cruel, unethical, unsustainable and ineffective.
— Harold Bjork presented information he has gathered related to the coronavirus pandemic and told the commission that mask mandates are not data driven.
— Dana Vercimak came before the commission to request that County Road 73, the Brooks Ranch road, be closed to the public. Commissioners did not act on the request, saying additional information was needed and that the county typically has a strong stance against closing county roads.
