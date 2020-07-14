SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Sweetwater County man previously identified as one of the state’s laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 has died, according to The Wyoming Department of Health.
The older man had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had been hospitalized.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 22 coronavirus-related deaths, 1,545 lab-confirmed cases and 359 probable cases reported. There are 414 active cases, as of press time. The Wyoming Department of Health reported there are 140 lab-confirmed cases in Sweetwater County and 10 probable cases.
Whether Wyoming resident deaths are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total is based on official death certificate information. Death certificates reflect whether COVID-19 caused or contributed to the person’s death according to medical opinion. If the disease neither caused nor contributed to the person’s death, that person’s death is not reflected in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related of deaths even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.
Disease symptoms may appear two to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who aren’t experiencing symptoms.
WDH recommendations to slow and limit transmission of the virus include:
— Staying home from work and away from others when ill unless medical care is needed
— Maintaining physical distancing of six feet whenever practical
— Wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing is not reasonable
For more information about COVID-19, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus.
