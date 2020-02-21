ROCK SPRINGS – While the Rock Springs City Council indicated it will largely comply with the funding cap set by the Sweetwater County Commission when it comes to proposed sixth cent tax projects, members indicated they may push for about $360,000 more.
As the commission aims to only put about $80 million worth of projects before the voters in November, Rock Springs officials were told they’d only receive about $29 million on the ballt, which would require roughly $13.4 million in project cuts.
On Tuesday, Councilman Keaton West said after speaking with other council members, he felt holding out for the $42 million they’d previously requested would be “a little greedy.” Instead it looked like the city was going to keep its infrastructure projects untouched but no longer sponsor a $13.05 million multiuse fieldhouse to be built next to the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.
Other sponsored projects include $3.36 million for the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s commercial terminal project and $3.5 million for the YWCA of Sweetwater County extension to expand child care services. Since the airport project is largely funded by other grants, West said he expect the county or city would still be expected to cover any remaining costs. In addition, he said he’d been told that cutting the YWCA request any more could end the project. Originally the group sought around $4 million but reduced the amount after deciding to seek a grant to cover the furnishings for the expansion.
Since that still leaves the council about a third of a million short, West said they may go before the commissioners in March to seek the restoration of the remaining amount. The city has noted that it repeatedly cut millions from its requests in the interest of presenting a figure and list that would be accepted by voters.
A representative from the group behind the proposed multipurpose facility attended Tuesday's meeting to read a letter that was signed by Heather Anderson, Warren Anderson, Melissa Thornhill, and Will Weatley stating:
“I would like to personally thank those of you that supported our multiuse facility as part of the 6 cent tax initiative. After seeing the allocation of funds set by the Sweetwater County commissioners and the fact that Rock Springs was under-funded almost exactly by the amount of our project, it was evident the county did not support a project of this type. It is sad because not only does this project support the youth of our community, but it was also one of the few projects presented that actually would bring outsiders to our area to spend money. Money that is collected as lodging and sales tax! Money that pays for motels, food gas and retail items purchased from our local merchants! Money that allows businesses to hire and keep employees! This has a direct impact on all the citizens of our county, regardless if you even use the facility or if you live in Rock Springs. It is imperative that as we move forward we find other sources of revenue, both as a city, county and state! To the Rock Springs City Council, your visionary mindset is much appreciated! Thank you.”
Mayor Tim Kaumo said they’d made a hard run at it, and encouraged people to not to lose track of the need.
FIREWORKS
The City Council voted 7-1 in favor of a $20,000 contract with Fireworks West Internationale Inc. for Fourth of July fireworks.
Kaumo, Councilmen David Halter, Billy Shalata, David Tate and West and Councilwomen Jeannie Demas and Glennise Wendorf voted for the contract. Councilman Tim Savage voted against it.
“We have a tight budget again this year. $20K is too much,” Councilman Savage said in an email after the meeting.
“We pay overtime for our city, county, fire district and (Bureau of Land Management) fire crews that night. It isn't just the $20K, a smaller display could still fit the bill.”
He also noted there are veterans in town who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, and an extended display causes some to suffer needlessly. In addition, he said fireworks stress out dogs who sometimes run away and get hurt or lost; and the shooting of city-sponsored fireworks gives some the green light to recklessly shoot off fireworks in town and the surrounding area, causing fires and disruptions.
“There are other ways to celebrate our country's birthday that are more productive,” he said.
OTHER BUSINESS
-- Councilman Savage highlighted the upcoming Jackalope Jump fundraiser for Special Olympics Wyoming.
Police Chief Dwane Pacheco explained that the Rock Springs Police Department is sponsoring the event in conjunction with the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office and Green River Police Department as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
On March 7, people can jump in a temporary pool or the fishing pond at the Wataha Park Pavillion at the golf course. Registration will start at 10 a.m. and the jump is set for noon. There will be warming huts setup with warm showers, hot chocolate, a food truck and the Q96 mobile radio show.
-- Council President Rob Zotti was not in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting. West was voted in as the temporary council president.
-- Boy Scout Troop 86 attended the meeting and was recognized by the City Council.
Mayor Kaumo told them they were “honored to have you tonight.”
-- The city will observe Random Acts of Kindness Week from Feb. 16-22.
“And it doesn’t just have to be that week, by the way,” Kaumo added.
-- Microbrewery, winery, restaurant, retail, limited, bar and grill, and resort liquor licenses were renewed for April 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021. No one spoke at a public hearing on the topic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.