ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs City Council official declared a vacancy Tuesday after Councilwoman Glennise Wendorf stepped down as Ward III representative.
Under city ordinances, the city has 15 days to appoint a successor. Mayor Tim Kaumo said he expects an appointment to be made at the next council meeting on June 16.
To apply for the opening, people must live in the boundaries of Ward III and submit a letter of interest listing qualifications to Mayor Kaumo care of the city of Rock Springs, 212 D St., Rock Springs, WY 82901.
