CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Business Council will be hosting webinar meetings for businesses Thursday and Friday to help clarify Gov. Mark Gordon's phased approach to easing restrictions and reopening businesses and to answer questions.
The virtual meetings are scheduled at 8 a.m. and noon on Thursday, April 30 and Friday, May 1.
The webinars are designed to support business owners in industries such as restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, tattoo shops, cosmetology, barber shops, massage therapy and other personal-care services, but any business owner with questions or concerns is invited to participate.
Visit wyomingbusiness.org/transition for links to upcoming meetings and recordings of past sessions.
