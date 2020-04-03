ROCK SPRINGS – The next Rock Springs City Council meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at Rock Springs City Hall.
This meeting will be closed to the public with the multiple options offered for viewing or participation.
Residents wishing to simply view the meeting are encouraged to visit the city's new live stream at www.youtube.com/user/rockspringswy.
Those who would like to provide comment on any item in the April 7 agenda are encouraged to submit comments by email to: comments@rswy.net. Comments should be submitted to this email address no later than 5 p.m. April 7.
Council chambers will be closed to the public. However, if residents must appear in person to make comment on a public hearing or under petitions, they must not be ill and will be asked to wait in the lobby and watch the live stream meeting on the television recently installed in the area. When the agenda item is up for discussion, a city representative will allow entry into the chambers for discussion on this item only.
The city of Rock Springs thanks its residents for their patience during this unprecedented time for handling local government business with little to no public contact.
See the agenda at
https://towncloud.io/go/rock-springs-wy/agendas/178 or www.rocketminer.com.
