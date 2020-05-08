CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Council for Women (WCW) is seeking nominations for outstanding female entrepreneurs across the Cowboy State for recognition with the annual Woman Entrepreneur Award.
"Female entrepreneurs impact economies and families in every single community in Wyoming," said Jennifer Wilmetti, chair of the Wyoming Council for Women. "It requires tremendous courage and a belief in self that the Wyoming Council for Women celebrates. We encourage women entrepreneurs, as well as their families, friends and colleagues, to submit an application so we can recognize and celebrate the amazing Wyoming women helping to drive our local economies."
"Given the current impact COVID-19 is having on business owners across the state, we believe it is more important than ever to salute their courage, grit, and hard work," Wilmetti added.
The 'Woman Entrepreneur Award' recognizes woman-owned businesses in Wyoming and is designed to increase the attention to, and recognition of, the contribution female entrepreneurs make to Wyoming's economy. Applications are now available at www.wyomingwomenscouncil.org.
Nominees must be women who own or operate a Wyoming-based business that has operated continuously for at least three years. Nominees may nominate themselves or be nominated by another individual. Along with recognition on the WCW web site and social media and statewide media outlets, the award will be provided at a recognition ceremony in the recipient's business location city. The deadline for 2020 nominations is May 31, 2020.
For questions about the award, contact Wilmetti at Jennifer.wilmetti@wyoboards.gov or 307-371-0519.
