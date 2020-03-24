SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Sweetwater County Emergency Operations Center has been fully activated in response to COVID-19 concerns and has started to broadcast daily briefings.
The EOC will serve as a centralized emergency management organization intended to help area citizens and stakeholders navigate the community’s response in containing the spread and combating the COVID-19 virus, according to a press release. The EOC has absorbed the functions of the Sweetwater County Community Resiliency Task Force in its mission.
The first EOC briefing was broadcast Monday evening by Sweetwater County Commission Chairman Randall "Doc" Wendling, the EOC's incident commander. The EOC plans to livestream a briefings at 5 p.m. each day on the Sweetwater County government’s YouTube channel.
Led by Sweetwater County Emergency Management, the EOC consists of county and city government officials, public health authorities, local public service staff and business and industry representatives. Rock Springs Fire Department Chief Jim Wamsley will serve as deputy incident commander.
As they've taken on this challenge, each person on the EOC has accepted that every day is a Monday, Wendling said in the first briefing.
"There are no Fridays; there are no Saturdays; there are no Sundays. Every day is Monday," he said.
Wendling's role is to consult members and guide EOC efforts to ensure a "calm, measured and systematic approach" in response to the county's coronavirus situation, and to make sure that all EOC activities are tracked appropriately for possible future federal funding.
During Monday's briefing, Wendling urged everyone to follow all public health and social distancing recommendations, including sanitation and hygiene practices and avoiding close personal contact in public as well as gatherings of more than 10 people.
311 HOTLINE
As an extension of EOC efforts to help residents and ensure that the community remains informed during this unprecedented time of uncertainty, a 311 telephone hotline for local government and community information went live Friday.
The 311 telephone system will be manned by live call-takers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each daily until further notice. Staff will provide general information on covid-19 and help callers get in touch with other resources. In the event staff is unavailable, the EOC will provide prerecorded briefings with the latest pertinent information as necessary. The 311 network is available by dialing 311 or (307) 212-5440.
