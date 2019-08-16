ROCK SPRINGS — An unpaved section of Yellowstone Road (County Road 58), extending north from Ramshead Circle in the Stassinos Ranch subdivision to U.S. Highway 191 North, will be closed from Monday, August 19, through mid-October as road crews work to reconstruct and widen this portion of roadway.
The closure includes Tri-Territory Connector Road (County 97) west of Highway 191 to Yellowstone. The North Park Foothill Boulevard extension, between Signal Drive and Gannett Drive, will be closed beginning Tuesday, Aug. 20, through Wednesday, Aug. 21, while road crews complete resurfacing work.
See maps of the closures at rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.