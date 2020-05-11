GREEN RIVER — Many Sweetwater County government buildings will open Monday, May 18, with safety protocols in place to protect employees and the public.
During a special meeting Monday morning via Zoom, commissioners unanimously approved the COVID-19 reopening plan for Sweetwater County Facilities. Most county buildings have been closed since March 18 as part of the strategy to combat the spread of COVID-19.
County facilities set to open May 18 and detailed in the reopening plan include the Sweetwater County Courthouse, Health and Human Services Building, Justice Center and Detention Center. County facilities that don't provide direct public service will remain closed except by appointment. County parks have not been closed and will remain open in accordance with public health orders in place.
The reopening plan covers government buildings but not county facilities occupied by other agencies. It is the responsibility of these agencies and their respective boards to set forth policies for the reopening of the facilities they occupy and operations they manage, the plan states.
The approved plan outlines procedures for each of the county buildings that will open May 18. Each incorporates recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing, cloth face coverings, proper hand washing, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick. Strategies rely on people staying home when they know they feel sick or have been told to isolate/quarantine, according to the plan document.
Guidelines for the courthouse don't include District Court. Procedures outlined in the plan that will be in place at the Sweetwater County Courthouse once it opens to facilitate public and staff safety include:
— Ingress/egress: The designated entrance to the courthouse will be from the south on Flaming Gorge Way due to the proximity of handicapped access, wheel chair ramps, automatic doors and a large foyer to accommodate the screening station. Those visiting the courthouse will be asked to depart using the west exit onto North First West StreetMon. This is designed to limit congestion and help maintain social distancing by minimizing interaction between incoming and outgoing traffic.
— Door screening: An attendant stationed at the Flaming Gorge entrance will limit the number of people coming into the courthouse at one time in order to maintain social distancing within the halls, bathroom facilities, meeting rooms and within respective department offices. State and local public health guidance on group size will be followed.
— Social distancing: In addition to the entrance screening, locations where patrons may be waiting will be marked with lines on the floor indicating six-foot social distancing guides.
— Hand washing: Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout public areas of the courthouse including entrances, hallways and office waiting rooms. Public bathrooms will be available with soap and water for proper hand washing. Staff will be provided with hand sanitizer as requested at their individual workstations.
— Face coverings: Consistent with public health recommendations, face coverings will be required for all county staff while interacting with the public and/or other county staff when the social distancing guidelines can't be maintained. Face coverings for the public will be encouraged but not required. Disposable masks will be provided to the public if needed based on supply and availability.
— Public communication: Facility opening and safety procedure information will be provided to the public. Appropriate signage in and around the courthouse will communicate safe practices and recommended behavior for the safety of staff and the visiting public.
— Alternative service solutions: Any member of the public needing county services who is uncomfortable with receiving services in accordance with these guidelines can request an accommodation from the Department Head or Elected Official managing the service. The department head or elected official will work to find alternative solutions to the public service.
While gradually increasing access to county services, the reopening plan strategy is to continue to expand and develop alternative service delivery methods, including:
-- Online services: Many county services are now available online, and the goal is to continue to develop additional online services. Technology tools that permit such things as digital document signing have helped people do county business without physically being in the same location. Remote payments have been accepted and public access to meetings has been provided with social media tools such as YouTube and Facebook.
-- Mail and drop boxes: Many payment or completed forms or documents can be placed in the mail or in drop boxes located outside of offices or facilities.
-- Video conferencing: Throughout, the COVID-19 crisis, businesses and government alike have relied upon ZOOM, Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts and many other innovative work collaboration and conferencing tools, according to the opening plan document.
