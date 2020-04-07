GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County commissioners addressed several issues related to COVID-19 concerns and effects at their virtual meeting Tuesday morning. The commission met via video conferencing and broadcast the meeting on the Sweetwater County Government YouTube channel.
The commission agreed to put the sixth cent tax ballot initiative on hold for one month before deciding whether or not to go forward with the plan to put it on the ballot in November. In recent phone meetings with municipalities and others with sixth cent projects as well as the bonding company Stifel, Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld said concerns were brought up about the timing of a specific purpose tax initiative due to COVID-19’s effects on the economy and sales tax revenue.
The Sweetwater Events Complex first expressed concern, followed by the city of Rock Springs, that the time is not right to do a sixth penny initiative. Rock Springs made a decision to withdraw all of its projects. Other entities recommended putting off a decision for one month.
Schoenfeld said that the decision should not be put off for any longer than a month. She also said that without any Rock Springs projects, she doesn’t think a ballot initiative would be successful. Entities voted by email, and those who chose to wait a month included Green River, Granger, Bairoil, Superior and Wamsutter. Schoenfeld requested feedback from commissioners about the issue.
Commissioners agreed that it would be difficult if not impossible for a specific purpose tax to pass without any of the Rock Springs projects on it.
“It doesn’t stand a chance without Rock Springs,” Commissioner Wally Johnson said.
He also expressed concerns about going through a lot of effort for no reason if the initiative were to continue and fail.
Commissioner Jeff Smith encouraged giving voters the opportunity to decide. He said the projects funded by a specific purpose tax would infuse jobs and money into the community. He said that’s something important that needs to be considered as well, especially since the election itself is so far away and the situation could be very different then.
He said the absence of Rock Springs projects would essentially hold the initiative “hostage,” and that all entities need to be unanimous in order to move forward with it. Smith encouraged more thought about the issue and consideration of what things might look like in November.
Commissioner Roy Lloyd wanted to know how soon a specific tax initiative could be brought back to voters if it was on the ballot in November and failed. Deputy county attorney John DeLeon said it could go the next year, and that a special election could take place. Lloyd said that he thinks it does need to get to the voters sometime, but wonders how it can be positioned to be the most successful. It might be better to wait and hold a special election later, Lloyd said.
“Waiting a month won’t hurt anything,” Johnson said.
He agreed that the decision should still be made by the voters, saying, “They’re the ones who are going to pay the bill.”
Sweetwater County Treasurer Robb Slaughter pointed to the fact that sales tax revenue is way down, and if it stays that way, it could affect the duration of the tax. He anticipates much deeper cuts in sales tax revenue in the coming months.
Schoenfeld noted that there is the potential for some of the projects slated for the sixth cent proposal to be paid for at the federal level if the ballot initiative is postponed.
Commission Chairman Randy “Doc” Wendling said it is possible that Rock Springs could change its mind. Smith encouraged waiting a month and talking to Rock Springs in the meantime. Commissioners agreed to revisit the issue in a month.
COUNTY PARKS
Public works director Gene Legerski asked commissioners for direction regarding county parks and whether or not to close them in light of COVID-19 concerns.
“Outdoor recreation in a responsible manner is what we need,” he said, but the county can’t maintain outdoor facilities like they would in a building. Touch points in pavilions, restrooms and on playground equipment can’t all be cleaned. “There’s no physical way to do that.”
Johnson said it is important right now for people to be able to get out, especially if they have children.
“The ability to get out in fresh air is extremely important,”he said.
He recommended posting notifications about facilities stating that the county couldn’t guarantee that they would be germ-free.
“Mental health is huge in this, and the ability to get out and get some fresh air and enjoy some time with your immediate family is important,” Lloyd said.
He suggested posting signs with recommendations and safety reminders. Schoenfeld agreed.
Smith noted that state parks are closed for camping but open for day use only. He said closing county parks completely would probably be the wrong move. He recommended consistency with what the state is doing.
Legerski said they had already been working on some signage that could be put at the entrance of parks explaining what the state has said about protection from COVID-19.
The general consensus among commissioners is to keep county parks open for day use with no overnight camping and no groups of 10 or more based on the Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendations.
Reservations for county parks are currently on hold. Wendling recommended waiting on further orders and recommendations from the Wyoming governor before proceeding.
COMBINED EFFORTS
Tuesday’s meeting concluded with a COVID-19 message from the commission.
“The COVID-19 virus has touched every life in Sweetwater County,” the message begins. “The virus threatens our health, our jobs and the security of our local and national economy.”
In response to the threat, Sweetwater County, cooperatively with the cities of Rock Springs and Green River, established the Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center team on March 21. The common goal was to combat the disease in order to minimize its impacts.
Each of the three entities was asked to contribute $50,000 to establish an operations fund for the EOC. At Tuesday’s meeting, the commission approved a budget amendment covering the associated costs.
“Since that time, a flurry of activities have been underway to obtain and distribute personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and other vital equipment to help healthcare providers, law enforcement and other emergency service personnel,” the message states.
Contingency plans are being developed for additional health care spaces as needed.
The EOC also launched a public information campaign including the sweetwater311 website and daily informational briefings. A telephone hotline number is also available. Efforts include seeking state and federal support in the county’s COVID-19 response and working to help businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.