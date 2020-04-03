GREEN RIVER -- The Sweetwater County Commission will conduct its regular meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday via video conferencing due to public health orders and COVID-19 restrictions.
The public will be able to watch the meeting on the Sweetwater County Government YouTube channel.
People will be able to comment immediately following the public hearing presentation and also during the public comment section of the agenda by calling 307‐872‐3891 or by sending comments ahead of time via email to:publiccomments@sweet.wy.us. Comments may also be sent by mail to: Public Comments, C/O Sweetwater County Clerk, 80 W Flaming Gorge Way, Suite 150, Green River, WY 82935.
Anyone with questions about how to participate in a public County Commission meeting can contact Sally Shoemaker at 307‐872‐3890 or via email at shoemakers@sweet.wy.us. Those scheduled to make presentations will receive a meeting invitation via e‐mail.
