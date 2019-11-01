GREEN RIVER — Sixth cent tax project proposals are once again on the agenda for the Sweetwater County Commission's meeting.
The commissioners will meet in regular session beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The meeting is open to the public.
The North Sweetwater Water and Sewer District will come before commissioners to request sponsorship of a proposed sixth cent tax project to repair or replace the wastewater system that serves the residents of Reliance. The project is expected to cost $3.5 million and would bring the system into compliance with a Department of Environmental Quality mandate.
The Sweetwater Events Complex will come before the commission to give a sixth cent project update. The presentation will include a video.
OTHER BUSINESS
The commissioners’ agenda also includes:
-- A request for the commission to approve a contract between the county and EDA Architects for $1,650,000 for design, engineering and construction administration services for a new consolidated public works facility, truck wash bay, fire station and other associated site improvements at a location on Lagoon Road.
-- A request from Castle Rock Ambulance Service to receive the remainder of its subsidy for the year.
-- Discussion of possible funding for the West Hangar Renovation Project at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.
-- Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the city of Green River and Sweetwater County for the placement of a sculpture on the west side of the county courthouse.
- A presentation on the county's nuisance, zoning and fire enforcement programs.
- A dermatology agreement between Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the University of Utah.
