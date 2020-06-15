SWEETWATER COUNTY — The total number of coronavirus cases in Sweetwater County has grown by seven since Monday, June 8, according to the Sweetwater County Board of Health.
Of the 32 total known positive cases locally, 10 are active cases while 22 patients have fully recovered. As of Monday, June 15, three patients have been hospitalized — each treated and released. The third hospitalized patient was released a few days ago. No county residents have died from complications related to the virus.
From March 24 to April 30, during the height of statewide restrictions, Sweetwater County recorded 11 total positive cases, one of which represents a nonresident who tested positive while visiting the area and does not count in official county or state totals. Since the softening of restrictions on May 1, the county has recorded 22 total positive cases.
Analysis of survey data from contact tracing reveals the following trends as they relate to lab-confirmed positive cases in Sweetwater County:
— 56% are male; 44% are female.
— Nearly 30% are between 50 and 60 years old; almost 20% are between 40 and 50 years old; 13% are between 20 and 30 years old; the rest are evenly distributed across the remaining age ranges.
— 37% reported underlying medical conditions prior to their positive diagnosis of COVID-19.
— When interviewed about symptoms, 34% said they experienced a fever of greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, 38% reported chills, 53% said they had muscle aches or pains, 58% had a stuffy nose, 75% had a cough, 44% experienced shortness of breath and 70% said they had a headache.
— Of the three total hospitalizations, none were intubated or received extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).
— 56% have been tied to other known positive cases while 44% have likely been community acquired.
— Of the seven new cases in the past week, one's exposure is likely tied to recent domestic travel, four are linked to other local known positive cases and two are likely due to community spread or are otherwise indeterminable.
As of Thursday, June 11, there have been a total of 2,246 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sweetwater County.
More health and community updates can be found at facebook.com/scdboh, sweetwatermemorial.com, covid19.wyo.gov and cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.