SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater Events Complex, one of many local entities affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, asked county commissioners for a loan at Tuesday's virtual commission meeting and also revealed that this summer's county fair is in jeopardy.
"The reason we're here today is that we've basically run out of money," Sweetwater Events Complex Director Larry Lloyd told commissioners.
He estimated that the Events Complex has about $230,000 left in the bank. He attributed loss of current and future revenue to COVID-19 event cancellations and limitations.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also put this summer's Sweetwater County Fair in danger of being canceled.
"We don't believe, at this particular moment, that we're going to be able to put the fair on," Lloyd said.
The latest word from the Wyoming governor's office is that 4-H activities will be restricted, including online bidding only for auctions. If that's the case, it would hamper the complex's ability to build any kind of fair activity around the 4-H auction, according to Lloyd.
Lloyd asked for a $200,000 loan from the county to help the Sweetwater Event Complex get through the next few months of revenue loss.
"The amount of money that we would have gotten has gone south," Lloyd said.
Two major RV events scheduled for the summer have been canceled due to COVID-19 -- the Newmar Kountry Klub RV Rally and the Escapees RV Club 60th annual Escapade. Both said they would return in the future. Escapade was estimated to bring more than 1,600 travelers to the area with another 1,000 coming for the Newmar Kountry Klub rally.
Commissioner Randy "Doc" Wendling asked about projects that could be put on hold to save money. Lloyd said the Events Complex is trying not to spend any cash on its current projects that include maintenance, work in buildings, and power washing to sanitize all restrooms. All part-time and seasonal help has been laid off, but the complex is hoping to keep on permanent staff.
Commissioners approved a $200,000 loan on a 3-0 vote. Commissioners Roy Lloyd, Wally Johnson and Chairman Wendling voted in favor. Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld was not in attendance, and Commissioner Jeff Smith chose to abstain. The loan must be paid back by the Nov. 1, 2020. It is not the first time that the commission has agreed to give the Events Complex a loan.
Commissioner Johnson noted that other entities are also going to be in trouble because of COVID-19 restrictions, but that the Events Complex brings people into the community — something that will be very needed once restrictions are lifted.
During the commissioner report portion of Tuesday's meeting, Smith spoke about two other county entities that are experiencing financial struggles related to COVID-19.
Smith is the county's liaison for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. Although the hospital did receive money from the first Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, it's not nearly enough to keep the hospital on track, Smith said. The hospital has lost revenue from the cancellation of elective surgical procedures and costs for additional personal protective equipment and other preparations for potential COVID-19 patients. The hospital is working to get its fair share of available federal funds.
"The airport is also struggling along and doing their best to make ends meet," Smith said.
COVID-19 EOC COMPENSATION
Gary McLean, human resources director for the county, came before commissioners to address the issue of compensation for exempt county employees assigned to the Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center.
Several options were proposed in order to compensate exempt employees for additional duties and time they have devoted to the EOC, including bonuses, changing exempt staff to non-exempt, or granting additional leave time.
Several questioned the timing of the proposal. Johnson recommended waiting to see what's going to happen in the future. He also stressed the importance of making sure that no one is missed. McLean said his recommendation would go along the lines of waiting to see how long the county is in COVID-19 mode. If the board were to act one one, McLean was leaning toward the time-off option. Smith was also in favor of waiting.
Wendling said that if there is a surge of COVID-19 patients and the hospital becomes full, the Events Complex is in line to be used for patients. If that were to occur, additional county employees might be called upon from custodial staff or even the Road and Bridge Department, to help set up the facility, Wendling said. He agreed with Johnson's idea that they would hate to do something and forget someone. Both Wendling and McLean noted that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would likely reimburse the county, from 75 to 100%, for employee compensation costs related to COVID-19.
Lloyd asked about the number of employees involved in EOC efforts and the amount of hours worked. McLean said approximately 15 county employees have worked in various duties and stages, and that he could get a report with additional details about hours. Lloyd said seeing those numbers would be helpful, and that it would help with making a later decision.
Commissioners agreed to revisit the issue later.
