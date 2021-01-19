GREEN RIVER — Fourteen Sweetwater County nonprofits will be receiving funds to offset impacts from COVID-19, and money is left over for another round of awards through the Community Charitable Relief Program.
Sweetwater County was allocated $932,414 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding from the state for the program. Award decisions were delegated to the County Commission. The program is designed to provide grant funding to nonprofit organizations that provided public assistance or have seen a decline in donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioners approved $631,043 in grants at a special meeting on Jan. 15. That leaves $301,370 for a second round of awards. The county has until March 1 to distribute the grant funding, and must return any unused funds after that. Sweetwater County Grants Manager Krisena Marchal outlined provisions of the program and recommendations based on applications received from local nonprofits who applied for grants.
At its Tuesday, Jan. 19 regular meeting, the commission decided to move forward with a second round of grants. Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld proposed an application deadline of Feb. 1 for the next round with a special meeting to approve awards on Feb. 8 or Feb. 9.
Local organizations approved for awards through the Community Charitable Relief Program, amounts granted, and COVID-related expenses and losses include:
— Holy Communion Ministries, $31,038: provided aid to those affected by COVID-19 through travel assistance program.
— YWCA of Sweetwater County, $2,537: decreased Festival of Trees donations.
— Golden Hour Senior Center, $2,702: reimbursement for plexi-glass dividers for the dining room to be able to get seniors back in the building to address problems of social isolation.
— Sweetwater Events Complex Foundation, $48,570: cleaning supplies and costs for extra staff required for sanitization before, during and after events in order to remain open for events.
— VIRS Respite Care, $11,500: loss of donations due to cancellation of Power of the Purse and cookie jar exchange fundraisers.
— Food Bank of Sweetwater County, $2,453: food purchases for additional clients due to COVID-19, required modifications, and personal protective equipment.
— Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation, $22,906: loss of donations due to canceled golf tournament.
— Union Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, $1,266: a representative was not available to address the commission.
— Muley Fanatic Foundation, $125,478: lost donations due to three canceled events – Flaming Gorge Wyoming Chapter event, Mountain Man Music Festival, and Cowboy Christmas Ball.
— Green River Development Fund, Inc., $93,618: a representative was not available to address the commission about the application. The nonprofit is under the umbrella of the Green River URA / Main Street Agency and is involved with Flaming Gorge Days, an event that was canceled in 2020.
— United Way of Southwest Wyoming, $214,000: Lost donations including reduced pledges during fundraising activities at area businesses and industry.
— Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County, $51,720: lost revenue, in part from a 40% decrease in membership due to COVID mandates.
— Sweetwater CLIMB, $21,552: provision of laptops to participants to provide virtual access to the program; mental health support via contract with a licensed mental health individual; staff time spent with clients on case management and help in areas such as food stamps, day care, and stimulus checks tied to COVID-19.
— Rock Springs and Green River Youth Homes, $1,700: personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies; reimbursement for lost donations for Christmas gifts.
The recommended amounts approved are contingent upon documentary verification of compliance with the emergency rules for the Community Charitable Relief Program as determined by Sweetwater County. A complete list of the emergency rules is available with this story at rocketminer.com.
