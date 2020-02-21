SWEETWATER COUNTY — Following a number of objections raised by real estate agents concerning new fees charged for viewing and printing needed records, county officials responded at Tuesday’s Sweetwater County Commission meeting.
Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Lane, Deputy County Attorney John DeLeon and Information Technology Director Tim Knight addressed the issue before commissioners, including whether or not the records are public and the reasoning behind fees. Area Realtors have attended commission meetings since mid-December and complained about the new fees during the county resident concerns portion of the meetings. They once again showed up at Tuesday’s meeting.
Jeremy Inman asked commissioners if the public would be able to speak during the iDoc presentation. Commission Chairman Randy “Doc” Wendling said that it was just a presentation, but that people could come back to the next meeting and make comments. Inman owns and operates Haiku LLC, a company that provides three-dimensional scans of properties.
In early December, Sweetwater County completed an upgrade from the web interface iDoc 4.5 to iDoc Market, a data-based system available online at https://iDocmarket.com. The old iDoc 4.5 was considered insecure since it required Internet Explorer to run. iDoc Market allows people to access, view and print documents including mortgage records, land records, liens, warranty deeds, plats, and miscellaneous records such as power of attorney and more.
Knight explained that iDoc Market is offered as a cloud-based service by Tyler Technologies. It cost the county $5,455 to upgrade from iDoc 4.5 to iDoc Market. There is also an annual fee of $3,355 for the service with the likelihood that the cost will increase. The county amended an agreement with Tyler Technologies in August of 2019 to upgrade to iDoc Market. Tyler Technologies now manages every aspect of the service, including the setting and collecting of fees.
The public can do searches for free on iDoc Market, but fees are charged to view and print documents. Current fees are $10 a day, $50 a week, $150 a month or $1,500 a year.
Then, there is DocuPro — a software application used by Sweetwater County to record and store the records electronically, going back to 1985. Access to DocuPro is available for free public viewing at the Sweetwater County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding holiday closures. There is a charge for pages printed. DocuPro costs the county about $50,00 per year.
PUBLIC RECORD?
DeLeon addressed the legal side of the issue. A formal complaint was filed with Wyoming’s public records ombudsman asserting that the county was illegally charging for public records. Ruth Van Mark was appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon to be Wyoming’s first public records ombudsman in the fall of 2019. One of her duties is to mediate disputes between agencies and parties requesting information to determine if records are public.
The ombudsman communicates with the people who filed the complaint and only provides information to county officials if there is a “finding” that the complaint is valid, DeLeon said. Lane has not received a report of a finding.
DeLeon said the county’s position has been that “these are not public record,” referring to data available on iDoc Market. He gave three reasons for that position, and said those reasons were presented to the ombudsman. The first is that a public record has to be in possession of the county clerk. DocuPro is a public record since it is at the courthouse, but iDoc Market isn’t because it is in the possession of Tyler Technologies.
Second, iDoc Market is not there in furtherance of a public function. It is designed more for private business and is not something that the county clerk is required to provide. Finally, iDoc Market is not a necessary project. Statutorily speaking, it is not required by law, DeLeon said.
FEES
According to DeLeon, fees for iDoc Market are determined by Tyler Technologies. He said the county clerk can make recommendations and negotiate, but she doesn’t have the final say about how much Tyler Technologies will charge the public. Both Sweetwater County and Tyler Technologies receives a percentage of the fees charged. The commission can provide advice, feedback and recommendations to the clerk in terms of the project and prices, DeLeon said. Otherwise, the board would have to independently take on the project, he noted.
Commissioner Wally Johnson said that it was his understanding that Lane looked at fees charged for the same service in other Wyoming counties and came up with figures to recommend that were somewhere in the middle. Lane said she also took into consideration the number of years included in other county’s records.
DeLeon said Tyler Technologies does communicate with the clerk before setting fees, asking “what are the amounts that you think are needed and helpful in terms of getting some of those recapture costs back?”
Knight said that he asked Tyler Technologies about the possibility of changing fees charged to the public. He was told that since there are yearly subscriptions already in place, that fee can’t be adjusted until those yearly subscriptions are gone. Knight said that an important thing to remember is that the portion of fees received by the county can be used for projects to continue to move the process forward such as putting older documents into the system.
Chairman Wendling suggest giving the public another opportunity to comment. He also discussed the possibility of hosting a workshop with the interested parties and then making recommendations to the clerk about negotiating fees.
