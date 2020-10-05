GREEN RIVER — A Lincoln Middle School student tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the number of positive cases in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 to four since Oct. 1.
Through contact tracing in the case of the Lincoln Middle School student, it has been determined that five additional students will need to be quarantined.
An additional two students and one staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus in the district since Oct. 1, according to Superintendent Craig Barringer.
One of the two students competes on the cross-country team at Green River High School. Through contact tracing, it was decided that the entire cross-country team of 20 student-athletes would need to be quarantined.
The other student attends Truman Elementary School. Contact tracing revealed that three additional students at Truman would need to be quarantined.
In addition, a staff member at Expedition Academy tested positive for the coronavirus. This person was already quarantined, so no other students or staff were quarantined.
Barringer said that all families of concern have been contacted in each case. Those with questions about the case at the high school can contact GRHS school nurse Michelle Cordova at 307-872-8328 or 307-870-3352.
Sweetwater No. 2 classes follow a “Smart Start” guide outlining education plans and modifications designed to address COVID-19 concerns. Schools are currently under tier one, traditional learning, with in-person classes and activities for most students at the same time. In accordance with current public health guidelines, students are required to wear face coverings when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be adhered to.
County health officials provide contact tracing and recommend quarantines for COVID-19 cases and exposures among students.
