GREEN RIVER – Voters may have to go to a different place to cast their ballot than usual as election officials are consolidating polling stations statewide.
Secretary of State Edward A. Buchanan issued a directive on May 1 stating, “To ensure compliance with CDC recommendations and to protect all Wyoming voters and election officials from exposure to the novel coronavirus, I direct you to apply Wyoming Statute § 22-12-101(b) to consolidate the number of polling places in your county to at least one, but not more than seven at the sole discretion of the county clerk. Any exception must be requested in writing and approved by the Secretary of State’s Office.”
Due to COVID19 state directives and per the directive of the secretary of state, the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office will abide by the directive and host no more than seven locations for the 2020 primary election, according to a press release. Several polling places and precincts will be temporarily moved to accommodate social distancing protocols with sufficient floor space.
Postcards will be sent out to all active voters to notify voters of their polling location for the 2020 primary election hosted on Aug. 18, when those polling locations have been set.
To check on voter registration status, update registration information, register to vote, request an absentee ballot, or ask questions, please contact the Clerk’s Office at 307-872-3733.
