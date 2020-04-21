ROCK SPRINGS — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus has wreaked havoc upon immune systems and small businesses alike.
Unfortunately, many businesses have had to close due to governor-ordered mandates. Reopening is hoped for, though uncertain. However, local restaurant Cowboy Donuts has and is quickly adapting to changing circumstances as it remains open.
As guidelines have changed per the governor’s mandates, so did Cowboy Donuts. The store first removed its lobby seating. Under the next mandate, it limited the amount of people in the ordering area to 10 with 6-foot distancing between customers.
Under the most recent guidelines, Cowboy Donuts has setup a curbside pickup system. It also implemented an online preordering and pre-pay system.
“It’s important that we serve the public, and also important to keep the customers and my employees safe in doing so,” said Jay Hammond, co-owner of Cowboy Donuts.
“We wanted to keep our employees and not lay them off. It’s also important to keep our hours the same. We are trying to be as normalized as possible in this abnormal situation.”
The owners and crew said they are committed to staying open.
“In the given circumstances, it’s all we can do. I really feel a sense of camaraderie from the people in the community to support small businesses like Cowboy Donuts,” said Amy Smith, a Cowboy Donuts employee.
Locals are grateful for the continued availability of a Wyoming favorite.
David and Petra Hampton, Cowboy Donuts regulars, said they think it’s important to support the local small business owner to ensure that all those with an addiction to donuts are well taken care of.
With fresh product daily and continued great customer service, Cowboy Donuts workers said they provide a comforting familiarity in this uncertain time.
How are other businesses and individuals coping with coronavirus challenges and complications? Send your stories to editor@rocketminer.com.
