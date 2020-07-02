ROCK SPRINGS – Every cutout cow that lines local streets may appear different, but they all stand in support of a single cause. The traditional fundraiser has been rebranded this year to help Scouts attend the National Jamboree and combat the coronavirus.
BSA Scouts Troop 4 has been herding cows since 2009, and this year members adjusted their intentions. Scoutmaster Kevin Maloney said they plan to direct some of the money to COVID-19 efforts, such as aiding first responders.
Troop 4 Scouts took a break from assembling the first cows next to the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce to answer questions like how they were coping with COVID-19.
“I have to stay home all the time and it sucks,” Masen Werkele said.
Kellen Cain said, “I can’t really hang out with my friends.”
Kellen, who was wearing a mask during the interview due to his asthma, added he can’t go out without his mask.
Sam Kelley said, “Corona really hasn’t impacted me too bad.”
TJ Stephens said he attended “online school” but didn’t like it.
On the other hand, Jeremiah Fennel said when it came to his virtual classes, he could get work done in about two hours, leaving him free to do other things.
LOOKING AHEAD
Jeremiah has plans for the future, as he attended the National Jamboree in 2017, “really loved it,” and is fundraising to go back. While the other Scouts who were interviewed had not attended a Jamboree, they were all excited about it.
T.J. said he thought it will be a fun new experience where he will meet a lot of new people and maybe make some new friends.
Sam said, “I think it could teach me a lot of things.”
Kellen said he hopes to go and see all the people and try new experiences.
“I’ve seen other Scouts that went and it changed their lives,” Masen said. “They loved it.”
PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER
Members of Troop 4 have been cranking out the cows for years and are fairly practiced at the process. They said it now takes them about 15 to 20 minutes to produce the four pieces – two pairs of legs, the body and the horns. The boys said the large body is easy but the smaller horns and legs are harder.
Scouts then deliver the cows for the sponsors to decorate them. Once that is done, it’s up to Troop 4 to put them in position. Scouts apply pounders, wire, muscle power and teamwork to wrangle the wooden animals into place.
Most of the cattle have assumed their familiar spots in Rock Springs, along with a few new spots such as College Drive, and Green River.
After gazing and grazing through the summer, the cows are “put out to pasture” at an undisclosed storage location because Scouts said they wouldn’t survive the Wyoming winter.
POWER OF THE COWS
Scoutmaster Kevin the cows continue to be a fundraiser and community promotion.
According to the troop, almost every past business signed up to keep sponsoring their cows, and they added a few to the herd.
“I think it’s something that our town does that is unique,” Sam said. He added it helps promote newer businesses.
Kellen said the cows are “like a mini commercial.”
Scouts said they attract extra attention during rodeos, especially from out-of-town visitors. They said many have stopped for pictures or even asked to get a template.
“Some have taken a real cow home,” Jeremiah said.
Scoutmaster Kevin said sometimes calls came later asking them to send copies to places including West Virginia, Florida, and Texas, where they might be continuing to multiply.
BEST BULLS
The local herd has steadily grown in size over the years, starting with about 60 before expanding to roughly 165 today.
Troop members said their favorite cows included Quickenden Chiropractic Clinic and Dan's Tire Services.
“They’re all pretty in their own way,” Scoutmaster Kevin said.
For more information, email bsatroop4rs@gmail.com.
