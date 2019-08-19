ROCK SPRINGS -- Coyote Creek Steakhouse & Saloon announced that it will close permanently at the end of August.
Coyote Creek opened its doors in downtown Rock Springs in June 2007 in the former Union Pacific Coal Co. building.
“We greatly appreciate your patronage and support since opening and we hope to continue to retain until our last customer. Thank you again,” a Facebook post states.
Gift cards can be redeemed until then, according to the post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.