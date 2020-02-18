ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Z & Z Seal Coating Inc. will conduct crack sealing work on U.S. 191 north of Rock Springs near the Reliance cutoff to milepost 20. Work is contingent upon weather as roads must be clear of snow and safe for work, according to a press release.
Work began Tuesday and will continue for roughly a week. Commuters are advised to expect delays up to 20 minutes, so those commuting on this highway are advised to plan accordingly. Traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane using flaggers. Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop.
Crack sealing is used as a defense against pavement deterioration. If done effectively, crack sealing keeps water from entering and weakening the base or subbase of the roadway.
Z & Z Seal Coating was awarded the contract last year. The completion date for this districtwide project is April 30.
WYDOT reminds drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info.
