ROCK SPRINGS -- Make n' Take classes at the Rock Springs Civic Center resume with Valentine's Gnomes on Feb. 11.
Upcoming projects include an egg topiary on March 25, a farmhouse wreath on April 15, and spring terrarium on May. 6.
Registration opens three weeks before each class. The cost is $25 per participant with a 25-student class limit. Register in person at the Civic Center or online with a card at rswy.net by searching for "Make n' Take"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.