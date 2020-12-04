GREEN RIVER — The large concrete pile near the Wastewater Treatment plant in Green River is being recycled.
Jason Palmer, Environmental Systems Superintendent, says the city has hired a contractor to recycle the used concrete, according to a press release. Palmer says the used concrete is crushed and made into a material that can be used as road base and cobble.
The recycled concrete will be used on multiple public works projects in the future, according to Palmer. He says the project will cost $30,000 and that the City will be doing this every two to three years.
Palmer says used concrete will continue to be accepted at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the future and is welcome from capital improvement projects, contractors and residential users. The concrete needs to be rebar/mesh free and processed down to 2 feet by 2 feet or smaller. Palmer says please note the signs for instruction on dumping.
