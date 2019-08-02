ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s Dr. Christine Maddy led a D-Day Education First (EF) college study tour through England and France on June 1-10. The 75TH D-Day Scholarship Award was granted to three students by The Wyoming Community Foundation from the John W. Hay Jr. Family Fund.
The 75th anniversary D-Day tour allowed attendees to follow in the footsteps of Allied soldiers during World War II, by traveling from London to Paris through the Normandy region. The group enjoyed ceremonies and special programming to gain context of this important invasion at Bletchley Park, and visited World War II sites to gain perspective on the major conflict.
Scholarship winner Bryanna Carroll said, “Going to Europe and experiencing what the soldiers went through was heartwarming and amazing. Standing in the sand that they fought on was breathtaking and something I’ll never forget.”
“This opportunity was one of the best decisions I have ever made. I learned more about my favorite subject and era while learning more about myself as well. I made some of the greatest friends and had the experience of a lifetime. Thank you so much for this opportunity,” stated Liz Smith, another Hay Foundation scholarship winner.
Tailor Kirkwood, also a scholarship winner, said, “This trip was better than I could have imagined. I made so many new friends and memories that I will have for a lifetime. On this trip, I also learned so much new history.”
The D-Day tour was sponsored by EF Tours, Western Wyoming Community College’s History Program, and Western Wyoming Community College’s Education Department. The scholarships for the three students were awarded by the Wyoming Community Foundation from the John W. Hay Jr. Family Fund.
For more information on Wyoming Community Foundation or the John W. Hay Jr. Family Fund, please contact Samin Dadelahi at wcf@wycf.org. The learn more about trips and activities through Western, download the Mustang Connections community app at www.westernwyoming.edu/app or follow www.facebook.com/mustangconnections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.