SWEETWATER COUNTY – Two Rock Springs business owners are accused of working with out-of-state sources to sell methamphetamine and heroin for redistribution in Sweetwater County.
Since September 2018, special agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET), task force officers with Green River Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Evanston Police Department, Uinta County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol, in cooperation with the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office, began an investigation into the illegal distribution, transportation, and use of methamphetamine and heroin in Sweetwater County.
Through the course of the investigation, DCI agents identified Alexis “Lexi” K. Morgan and Albert E. Morgan as alleged sources of supply for methamphetamine and heroin. The Morgans are accused of bringing in multiple pound quantities of methamphetamine and heroin for redistribution in Sweetwater County, according to a press release. DCI agents also identified several out-of-state sources in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona, allegedly used maintain the Morgans’ supply.
Agents conducted controlled purchases of methamphetamine from the Morgans and several co-conspirators, totaling over 1 kilogram of methamphetamine, according to a press release. Lab analysis revealed the purchases proved to be 99% pure methamphetamine.
DCI agents learned Lexi and Albert Morgan both own and/or manage the A&M Pawn Shop located at 431 N. Front St. in Rock Springs, and were allegedly operating the drug trafficking organization through the shop.
On July 15, DCI agents, in cooperation with GRPD and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, served five residential search warrants in the Rock Springs area and arrested 26 members of the organization, according to the release. DCI agents assisted Las Vegas Metro Police Department and Phoenix Department of Public Safety in service of search warrants, charges and arrests of four sources of supply for the Morgans. In total, agents seized approximately 27 pounds of methamphetamine, 54 firearms, several ounces of heroin and several thousand dollars of U.S. currency.
The following people were arrested and charged for the following allegedly violations of the Wyoming Controlled Substances Act:
— Alexis Kay Morgan, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested for alleged conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine; delivery of a controlled substance, meth, in a drug free school zone; delivery of a controlled substance, marijuana, to a person under 18; and six counts and delivery of a controlled substance, meth.
— Albert Elbridge Morgan, 52, of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth; and three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, meth.
— Katelyn Marie Shelton, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested for alleged delivery of a controlled substance, heroin; and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth.
— Karen Sue Zumpfe, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested for alleged conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth; and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, meth.
— Marcy Jo Rumler-Sparks, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested for alleged conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth.
— Carol Ann Lopez-Smith, 51, of Rock Springs was arrested for three counts of alleged conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth.
— Jason Leroy Tomasini, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested for two counts of alleged delivery of a controlled substance, meth; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, meth; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana; and possession of a controlled substance, heroin.
— William Everette Shay, 50, of Las Vegas was arrested for alleged conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth.
— Sara Kathleen Shepard Scott, 43, of Las Vegas was arrested for alleged conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth.
— Nicole Ann Cain, 47, of Rock Springs was arrested for alleged conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth.
— Lance Russell Collins, 41, of Kemmerer was arrested for alleged conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth; possession of a controlled substance, meth; interference with a peace officer; and defrauding drug and alcohol screening tests.
— Kelsi D’rae Egbert, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested for alleged conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth.
— Tanya Hernandez-Kidd, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested for alleged conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, meth; possession of a controlled substance, meth; and child endangerment with meth.
— Colin Scott Mcalister, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested for two counts of alleged delivery of a controlled substance; and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth.
— Lacea Ann Harper-Nix, 27, of Rapid City, South Dakota, was arrested for alleged conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth.
— Christy Ann Harlow, 52, of Gillette was arrested for alleged conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth.
— Rusti Jean Long, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested for two counts of alleged delivery of a controlled substance, meth; delivery of a controlled substance, oxycodone; delivery of a controlled substance, xanax; and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth.
— Jamie Lee Dodd, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested for alleged conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth.
— Jason Theodore Stroh, 36, of Lyman was arrested for alleged conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth; and possession with intent to deliver, meth.
— Brad Lee Byerly, 33, of Green River was arrested for three counts of alleged delivery of a controlled substance, meth; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, meth; possession of a controlled substance, meth; and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
— Noah James Atherton, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested for alleged conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth; and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.
— Lamar Maurice Yarber, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance, meth.
— Anthony David Whitney, 45, of Rock Springs was arrested for four counts of alleged delivery of a controlled substance, meth, in a drug free school zone; and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, meth.
— Christopher Ray Robertson, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested for alleged delivery of a controlled substance, meth.
— Brandy Marie Penn, 25, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Alejandro Borquez, 28, of Phoenix were arrested by the Phoenix Department of Public Safety.
