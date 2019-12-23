ROCK SPRINGS – Letters to Santa come in many forms. Submissions are painstakingly crafted. Some you can tell were dictated as a team effort. Others originate from a single author who’s a master with markers or crayons.
Missives might be neatly typed after being lovingly corrected. Drawings are frequently added along with personal details and holiday greetings. The letters might be addressed to Mrs. Claus, his faithful reindeer, or the jolly old elf himself, Santa.
No matter the approach, the intent is always the same – to send a message to a special person who relies on special workers to deliver holiday cheer.
The Letters to Santa program in Rock Springs started about 10 years ago. Those who have dropped letters in a special mailbox have gotten personalized answers thanks to hardworking elves who wish to remain anonymous. They are happy to put pens to paper on behalf of the big guy, answering letters as fast as they come in.
“Reading the letters to Santa and then answering for him is so much fun!” Head Elf said. “I get to see what the most asked for toys this year are and if we have planned well enough to have enough. The way that most children can report that they have been good this past year warms me from the tips of my slippers to the top of my hat! We have seen many children ask for items for their parents and siblings, a very generous way to be at this time of year. It’s very satisfying to see how well children in Sweetwater County are turning out!”
Assistant Elf said, “I no longer have little ones at home and loved to be able to read the kids’ letters to Santa. It brings back so many memories of Christmas past and makes the season feel right. This time of year is about the children and their excitement and wonder, answering letters from Santa brings that home and makes it seem more real.”
Some elves coordinate the efforts of others. For example, School Teacher Elf works to train mini elves at East Junior High School.
“The mini elves did an exceptional job at answering letters for Santa this year. I saw a lot of compassionate responses to letters that were asking for things that aren’t toys, and many fun sweet responses to the kids that did ask for fun things from Santa. This is a good way for the younger elves to practice answering a letter, and putting their writing skills to good use,” she said.
The elves appreciate the creativity displayed in the letters.
“The best part of the letters to Santa for me are all the drawings that get included in the letters! Kids send us the cutest pictures and notes for the reindeer and Mrs. Claus, it’s so sweet! I make sure everyone gets to see the great drawings that come in, the reindeer especially love it!” Elf One said.
PROGRAM HISTORY
While the Letters to Santa program started with Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, the Rock Springs Historical Museum has been leading recent efforts.
“Letters to Santa is a project that is dear to my heart,” Museum Coordinator Jennifer Messer said. “I love the hope and excitement on kids’ faces when they drop their letters off. They put so much of their hearts into telling how their year has been and what their hopes are for the new year.”
Rock Springs Main Street/URA Manager Chad Banks said they originally received and responded to close to 1,000 letters. Local volunteers were getting tired of writing so much, so Banks said they decided they wouldn’t respond anymore but would still accept the letters.
After that, Messer said the museum would be open to responding, “so that worked well,” he said.
Starting in 2017, the mailbox that goes directly to Santa has been stationed in front of the Rock Springs Historical Museum on B Street.
As of about a week before Christmas, museum staff collected nearly 200 letters to Santa Claus to be answered by helper elves. Santa postcards were generously donated to make the season bright.
“There is a sense of joy of the season when the elves are reading the letters to Santa. Everyone enjoys hearing about all the good little girls and boys, and finding out what they are hoping to find under the tree,” Messer said.
“Santa is, of course, most excited to hear about what sort of delicious snacks he should be looking for, both for himself and the reindeer!”
