CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Democratic Party has moved its June 6 state convention to virtual attendance.
“While we were looking forward to hosting our 2020 convention in Park County, the current situation requires that we move the event to a virtual platform. It’s not what we envisioned, but it is what is necessary in order to protect the health and safety of convention participants. On behalf of the state party, I thank the Park County Democrats for the time and effort they put into planning the event as originally planned. We look forward to working with them to host another event in their community,” WDP Chair Joe M. Barbuto said in a press release.
The convention will be conducted via Zoom, modeled after the processes developed over the 23 successful Democratic county party conventions hosted on the same platform.
For a look at the convention agenda, go to rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.