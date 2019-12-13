ROCK SPRINGS — Carl Demshar was sworn in as the newest member of the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees on Thursday night.
At the end of the meeting he thanked the college board for its support and this opportunity. He said while he felt a little overloaded, even after being Rock Springs mayor for eight years, he’s confident he will get used to it. He predicted it will be a “fun experience.”
George Eckman stepped down as the board president on Thursday. The new board officers are President Regina Clark, Vice President Greg Erramouspe, Secretary Veronica Donaldson, and Treasurer Ken Lorimer.
In other business, the Rocket Miner was retained as the college’s official newspaper.
