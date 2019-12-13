Demshar sworn in

Carl Demshar recites the oath of office before taking his place on the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees on Thursday night. He replaced Trustee Troy Archuleta, who resigned because he is pursuing a doctoral degree and thought he could no longer commit to the required board responsibilities.

 Rock Springs Photo/Caleb Michael Smith

ROCK SPRINGS — Carl Demshar was sworn in as the newest member of the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees on Thursday night.

At the end of the meeting he thanked the college board for its support and this opportunity. He said while he felt a little overloaded, even after being Rock Springs mayor for eight years, he’s confident he will get used to it. He predicted it will be a “fun experience.”

George Eckman stepped down as the board president on Thursday. The new board officers are President Regina Clark, Vice President Greg Erramouspe, Secretary Veronica Donaldson, and Treasurer Ken Lorimer.

In other business, the Rocket Miner was retained as the college’s official newspaper.

